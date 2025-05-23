This is part one of a two-part conversation I had with Dr. Roger Hodkinson, a seasoned pathologist who stood firm in his commitment to medical ethics. During Canada’s COVID-19 era, many doctors who challenged the official narrative faced persecution, censorship, and professional dismissal. Dr. Hodkinson was among the first to speak out, warning about the dangers of mass “vaccination,” the misuse of PCR testing, and the collapse of informed consent. In this discussion, we examine his personal experience, the failures of Canada’s medical institutions, and the growing push for accountability and reform.

Dr. Roger Hodkinson is the founder of MalpracticeCheck–a direct-to-patient, case-by-case service for assessing whether medical malpractice has occurred. Find more info at:

You can also follow Dr. Hodkinson every Saturday from 2:00-3:00 p.m. MST on The Wave on 4, part of Solid Gold Family Radio, where he shares honest, no-nonsense medical insights.

The Suppression of Medical Dissent

Dr. Hodkinson was accused of spreading “misinformation” by the College of Physicians and Surgeons for challenging the dominant COVID-19 narrative. In response, he mounted a defense that exposed the weakness of the charges. The college ultimately dropped its most serious allegations, relying instead on vague claims related to “ethics” and “scope of practice.” As punishment, he was fined and required to watch a mandatory advocacy video.

Yet, Dr. Hodkinson’s stand was never about defiance for its own sake—it was a principled defense of informed consent, scientific debate, and patient advocacy. These core values, once central to medicine, have been systematically ignored. The lack of retractions or apologies from regulators highlights an ongoing refusal to confront the ongoing malpractice related to the COVID-19 “vaccine” rollout.

The Davison Report: Truth Buried

The Davison Report, commissioned by Alberta’s premier Danielle Smith to examine the province’s COVID-19 response, revealed serious institutional failures. Key organizations—Alberta Health Services and the College of Physicians and Surgeons—refused to cooperate meaningfully. Their silence was revealing: if their decisions during the “pandemic” were truly based on sound science, they should have welcomed the opportunity to explain them.

The report highlighted critical violations of the medical ethic “first, do no harm” and the collapse of informed consent. But despite the clarity of its findings, no action has been taken. The lack of consequences signals not just bureaucratic indifference but complicity—exposing a medical regime more interested in preserving authority than upholding public trust.

Alberta’s Independence Movement Gains Ground

Against this backdrop of federal overreach and institutional betrayal, Alberta’s independence movement is gaining momentum. Over a third of the population now supports separation, even without a unified leader. Many view Ottawa’s repeated dismissal of Alberta’s energy sector, legal autonomy, and political voice as proof that Canada has already abandoned Alberta.

The Alberta Prosperity Project, now containing over 70,000 members, is preparing to launch a referendum modeled after successful independence efforts abroad. The goal is not just political sovereignty, but a radical restructuring of societal foundations: medicine, law, education, and family life.

The Climate Narrative as the Next Control Mechanism

Much like COVID-19, the climate crisis is being weaponized to impose top-down control. But the scientific foundation of catastrophic man-made climate change is far from settled. Dr. Hodkinson explains how Solar activity and cosmic interactions—factors beyond human influence—play a dominant role in climate variability. Meanwhile, carbon dioxide, far from a pollutant, is essential to life.

The global push for green tyranny threatens basic survival, driving up energy costs and pushing citizens into austerity while elites remain exempt. An independent Alberta could choose a different path: embracing energy abundance, protecting individual freedoms, and exposing technocratic manipulation.

