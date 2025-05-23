Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FortheLoveofFreedom's avatar
FortheLoveofFreedom
9m

Dr. Hodkinson and Dr. Trozzi, Hoffe, Shoemaker and others are the doctors that are 'true' doctors. They want to help people NOT coerce you to follow orders that make no sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
21m

I don't think Dr H should be called a hero.

He should be called an ordinary, par for the course, member of the medical profession. (Same for Trozzi)

I hope you know what I mean.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mark Trozzi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture