Dr. Roger Hodkinson, an experienced pathologist and virologist, challenges prevailing narratives by questioning the origins of the virus, the true nature of its lethality, and the long-term consequences of the COVID-19 "vaccine".

Exploring Whether COVID and the Injections Are Bioweapons

According to Dr. Hodkinson, the COVID virus is unlikely to have been engineered as a bioweapon. He contends that if it were intended for mass destruction, it would have exhibited a lethality far surpassing that of seasonal influenza. Instead, its death toll mirrors that of the regular flu, lending less credibility to the theory that the pathogen was purposefully designed to kill. However, he introduces a provocative twist: while the virus may not be a bioweapon, the real danger might lie elsewhere. In his view, the harmful effects are not inherent to the bug itself but are linked to the COVID-19 "vaccine" and the rationale underpinning its deployment.

The Role of the "vaccine" in Public Health Debates

Dr. Hodkinson challenges the narrative of the COVID agenda by suggesting that the interventions carried out during the pandemic did not simply target the virus but introduced new risks into public health. By questioning the scientific justification and the clinical trial process, he echoes concerns raised by experts such as Plotkin, who noted that no traditional clinical trial has ever been conducted for any vaccine, let alone these genetic experiments. Such statements invite people to reconsider the processes behind emergency public health measures and to critically assess whether the risk to benefit of the COVID-19 "vaccine" have been overstated.

Reverse Transcription and Potential Genetic Impact

Another alarming aspect of Dr. Hodkinson’s argument centers on the phenomenon of reverse transcription. He explains that reverse transcription is the process by which genetic material from the COVID-19 "vaccine" - whether in the form of mRNA or plasmid constructs - could be permanently integrated into the human genome. Preliminary experiments, such as those being conducted with spermatozoa in various research centers, are investigating whether this genetic insertion is occurring. Dr. Hodkinson warns that if such reverse transcription proves true, the consequences could be transgenerational. This means that not only the current generation but also future generations could be unknowingly altered, with unknown effects that might only become evident a decade or two from now.

Political Ramifications and Scientific Accountability

The speech also delves into the political arena. Dr. Hodkinson foresees an intense dialogue between key political figures, notably between Trump and Kennedy, regarding the management and implications of the COVID-19 "vaccine" campaign. He predicts that these discussions could have far-reaching implications, potentially reshaping international political processes and public trust in health authorities. Future debates are expected to further reveal the lack of transparency surrounding vaccine development, regulatory oversight, and restate the ethical responsibilities of those in power.

Paving the Way for Enduring Public Health Accountability

Dr. Hodkinson’s remarks challenge listeners to rethink narratives about the pandemic. While he dismisses the virus itself as a potential bioweapon, he shifts attention to the COVID-19 "vaccine" and its unforeseen implications—both in terms of public health outcomes and potential genetic alterations via reverse transcription. His forecast of politically charged debates underscores the complexity of modern scientific accountability. As research into these claims continues, the public may soon face a reckoning with decisions that could affect not only current health policies but the whole political landscape for future generations.

This clip is from the Freedom Train International livestream on January 1, 2025, with host Malue Montclairre. Follow her at:

To learn more about Freedom Train International and their fight for freedom, visit freedomtraininternational.org.

The organization was founded by Jim Ferguson. Find and support him at:

Patreon: Jim Ferguson

X (Formally Twitter): @JimFergusonUK

