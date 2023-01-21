The bioweapons are working. UK data shows dramatically accelerated dying in all age groups since the middle of 2022.

The SARS CoV2 virus pandemic agenda was rolled out in early 2020. However, despite fear mongering and propaganda, UK total death statistics in 2020 were unremarkable aside from the month of April when there was increased death in mature and older age groups.

The misrepresented and coerced injections were imposed in 2021. Around the world, increased death comes on the heels of the injections.

Despite one red alert after another, the covid machine has continued manipulating, deceiving and injecting people. Two shots, morphed into endless “boosters”.

The UK death statistics for the latter half of 2022 are devastating across all age groups. Even children and young adults have red and crimson alert levels of increased dying.

Solutions : stop the shots, prosecute the crimes, help the survivors.

Related Material:

I did everything I could to stop this, before the injecting began

January 2021 This is not a Vaccine

February 2021 Covid Treatment that works. Hydroxychloroquin

April 2021 Stop! This is Criminal!

May 2021 Ivermectin Works

June 2021 Covid “Vaccines” How Dangerous Are They?

I am not alone. Here are just some of the great doctors:

Dr Paul Alexander

Dr Blaylock

Dr Sucharit Bhakdi

Dr Dolores Cahill

Dr Ryan Cole

Dr Francis Christian

Dr Sam Dube

Dr. Eric Feintuch

Dr Holly Fourchalk

Dr Josh Guetzkow

Dr Roger Hodkinson

Dr Charles Hoffe

Dr Killian

Dr Pierre Kory

Dr Tess Lawrie

Dr Crystal Luchkiw

Dr William Makis

Dr Robert Malone

Dr Stephen Malthouse

Dr Jeff Matheson

Dr Peter McCullough

Dr Daniel Nagase

Dr Meryl Nass

Dr Patrick Phillips

Dr Christof Plothe DO

Dr. Harvey Risch

Dr Stephanie Seneff

Dr Chris Shoemaker

Dr James Thorpe

Dr Geert VandenBossche

Dr Rob Verkerk

Dr Zev Zelenko

17,000 Doctors and Scientists

Hope for all who have been deceived, injected, damaged and denied:

Help covid-19 “vaccine” injured people

Detoxification from the jabs

Justice