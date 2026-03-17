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Rick Zammuto's avatar
Rick Zammuto
3m

Matters of the case in this post have just been made much more "explosive" since the whole lockdown/vax mandate debacle, because today there is a severe, contradictory, NEW caveat! The FedgovFakes passed a law around the lockdown/vax mandates that expressively said that ANYBODY who was injured by the mandates would be compensated for ALL DAMAGES. Instead, the lying fakeFedGov, that have ignored their own law by compensating hardly anybody to date, recently passed another fakeLaw that HIDES ALL THE INFORMATION THAT SKELLY OR OTHER INJURED CANADIANS WOULD NEED TO PRESENT IN ANY COURT OF LAW ON THIS SAME SUBJECT, WHENEVER THEY TRY TO USE THE FEDgov COMPENSATION LAW FOR THE NEXT 15 YEARS! Thus, the lyingMafia not only pretends to pass laws to defend Canadians, the SAME fakes have locked-up ALL THE DATA THAT ANY CANADIAN WOULD NEED TO FOLLOW the first fake law FOR THE NEXT 15 YEARS! Some of these facts have been just published in the latest Druthers (along with your fine article). I believe it critical that Skelly and his lawyer know about the above to continue their case or the fakes may illegitimately use their contradictory, passed laws against them, outside the Skelly courtroom. I also believe the Fedsfakelaws apply to your license Mark, since their fake mandates and lies caused that. Their first law from the early 20's above also says (IMHO) that you (and Skelly) should be compensated by theFedGovs first law.

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Priscilla Schwartz's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz
1h

I hope many have contributed to Adam's GIVE SEND GO campaign to help cover the legal costs. This is a very important fight!

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