The Adam Skelly BBQ case has emerged as one of the most significant legal challenges to Canada’s COVID-era policies. In this interview, Jody Ledgerwood recounts the origins of the case, which began when Toronto restaurant owner Adam Skelly defied lockdown orders in 2020 after researching government data and concluding the restrictions were unjustified. The case has since evolved into a constitutional challenge questioning whether governments had the authority to suspend fundamental rights during the COVID “pandemic.” Ledgerwood explains how Skelly’s legal team presented extensive expert testimony, while government representatives offered little evidence in defense of their actions. If the court rules in Skelly’s favor, the implications could reach far beyond one restaurant owner, potentially affecting thousands of fines, criminal charges, and policies implemented across Canada during the lockdown period.

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A special thank you to Jody Ledgerwood for giving us this detailed explanation of the case. You can follow her at:

Lockdowns Under Doug Ford

When lockdown measures were introduced in Ontario in early 2020 under Premier Doug Ford’s government, many businesses initially complied. Ledgerwood says that Adam Skelly followed the public health directives at first, closing his restaurant and implementing the required measures.

Restrictions eased during the summer, relieving the economic strain temporarily, but additional lockdowns soon followed. Restaurants, gyms, and small businesses were repeatedly shut down, while large retailers such as Costco and Walmart remained open.

In this climate, business was waning. Faced with the possibility of losing his restaurant and laying off dozens of employees, Skelly began examining the government’s own data and public health statistics to understand the reasoning behind the restrictions and find out whether they were justified.

Skelly’s Research and Decision to Reopen

Skelly reviewed hospital data, case counts, and government reports, including statistics released by Public Health Ontario and other government sources. Based on his analysis, he concluded that restaurants were responsible for only a very small percentage of reported cases.

At the same time, restaurants were grouped alongside nightclubs, bars, and other venues under the lockdown framework created by the Reopening Ontario Act and related emergency orders. When authorities later moved to shut his restaurant down, enforcement relied on a Section 22 order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

Concerned about how these decisions were being made, Skelly spent weeks attempting to verify their legitimacy. He wrote repeatedly to elected officials, including his MP and MPP, and contacted public health authorities requesting clarification about the data and the policies being imposed. Despite these efforts, Ledgerwood says he received little or no meaningful response.

Skelly believed the classification and enforcement ignored major differences between crowded nightlife environments and restaurants where families typically sat at separate tables. After his repeated attempts to obtain answers failed, he publicly announced that he would reopen his restaurant. He invited supporters to join him in peacefully challenging the lockdown measures and demanding that the government justify its decisions.

The Police Raid on Adamson Barbecue

When the restaurant reopened, supporters arrived to show solidarity. Some came to eat, while others gathered outside with signs and music. Authorities soon intervened.

Ledgerwood describes an overwhelming police deployment surrounding the building. More than 200 police officers, dozens of vehicles, and mounted police units were sent to shut down the restaurant. Skelly was arrested after returning to the building, which had been locked by authorities, and was charged with “trespassing” on his own property.

Bankruptcy and the Legal Fight

The confrontation had severe consequences for Skelly. His businesses collapsed and he eventually declared bankruptcy. However, supporters encouraged him not to abandon the fight. Activists, including members of Concerned Constituents of Canada, helped raise funds to pursue a constitutional challenge.

Lawyer Ian Perry later joined the case and began assembling evidence to challenge the legality of the lockdown measures introduced under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The Constitutional Question

The case now centers on whether the government lawfully suspended Charter rights during the COVID “pandemic.” The legal framework used to evaluate such restrictions is the Oakes test, established by the Supreme Court of Canada in 1986. The government must demonstrate that limiting rights satisfies four conditions:

The situation must involve a pressing and substantial emergency.

The restriction must have a rational connection to the problem it seeks to address.

The impairment of rights must be minimal.

The benefits of the restriction must outweigh the harms.

Skelly’s legal team argues that these conditions were never demonstrated when the lockdown policies were imposed.

Expert Witness Testimony

During the hearings, Skelly’s legal team presented testimony from six expert witnesses covering public health, epidemiology, statistics, economics, and immunology. Together, they examined the available data on COVID transmission, hospital capacity, mortality statistics, economic damage, and the broader social consequences of the lockdowns:

Dr. Douglas Allen’s testimony focused on the economic impact of lockdown policies. He examined the financial consequences of shutting down large sectors of the economy and argued that the economic harm caused by the restrictions was never properly weighed against the projected health benefits.

Statistician Dr. William Briggs analyzed government data and mortality statistics. His testimony examined how case numbers were interpreted and emphasized that the most severe outcomes were concentrated among elderly individuals with multiple comorbidities.

Pulmonary specialist Dr. Gilbert Berdine testified about the medical effects of lockdown policies themselves. He described how delayed treatments, reduced medical access, isolation, and psychological stress contributed to broader health consequences beyond the virus itself.

Epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch presented evidence regarding early treatment protocols and epidemiological patterns. Viral immunologist Dr. Byram Bridle addressed the biological aspects of the virus and the public health response, while pharmacologist Dr. David Gortler examined regulatory decisions and medical policy.

Ledgerwood emphasized the point that these experts relied largely on publicly available data from institutions such as the World Health Organization, the CDC, and Canadian public health agencies.

The Government’s Witness

Government representatives called only one expert witness: Dr. Matthew Hodge, a provincial public health employee. During cross-examination, Hodge acknowledged that he had not participated in the meetings where lockdown decisions were made and had no direct knowledge of the evidence used by those making the policies. He also confirmed that he was employed by the Ontario government, a fact that Skelly’s legal team argued created a conflict of interest, since he was testifying in defense of policies implemented by the same government that employed him.

Ledgerwood argues that this admission underscored a central problem raised by the case. The individuals defending the lockdown policies in court were not necessarily the ones who made the decisions or evaluated the underlying evidence. As a result, the evidentiary basis for those policies was never clearly presented during the proceedings.

Hearing Material Hodge

The Role of Dr. Eileen de Villa

Toronto’s former medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, was personally named in the legal challenge and required to testify. Her role became a central focus of the case because she issued the order that led to Adam Skelly’s restaurant being locked and his subsequent arrest.

According to Ledgerwood, de Villa declined to answer many questions during cross-examination. In numerous instances she cited legal privilege or confidentiality agreements, including a non-disclosure agreement she said governed discussions between municipal officials and the provincial government during the lockdown period. Lawyers for Skelly’s team argued that these refusals made it difficult to determine who ultimately made the decisions behind the lockdown enforcement and what evidence those decisions were based on.

The court is examining whether de Villa had the authority to issue the Section 22 order used to close the restaurant and treat Skelly as a trespasser on his own property. That question is central to the case, because his arrest and subsequent criminal charges stem directly from that order.

Additional scrutiny arose during questioning about potential conflicts of interest. Attention was drawn to the fact that de Villa’s husband sits on a board associated with Pfizer, the pharmaceutical company involved in the rollout of COVID “vaccines.” According to Ledgerwood’s account of the proceedings, de Villa declined to answer questions about her husband or his professional role, attempting to keep it confidential.

Hearing Material De Villa

Potential National Implications

The court is also considering whether the case qualifies as public interest standing, which would allow the decision to apply broadly to others affected by lockdown policies.

If the ruling favours Skelly, the consequences could include:

Appeals of lockdown-related fines and criminal charges

Legal challenges from businesses forced to close

Claims for damages related to employment mandates

Reassessment of policies tied to the rollout of COVID “vaccines”

Supporters believe the decision could reopen legal questions about how governments exercised power during the COVID “pandemic.”

Awaiting the Decision

Justice Janet Leiper has reserved judgment and will review the full body of evidence before issuing her ruling. Ledgerwood described the judge as attentive, respectful, and committed to ensuring that each side was fully heard. She allowed extensive testimony from expert witnesses and permitted detailed cross-examination, suggesting a careful approach to evaluating the complex issues raised by the case.

At the same time, some caution remains warranted. Canadian courts have historically shown deference to government authority during crises, and judges who initially appear receptive to arguments challenging that authority have sometimes ultimately ruled in favour of the state.

This decision could influence how Canadian courts interpret the use of emergency powers in future crises. The case has grown far beyond the story of one restaurant owner. It now represents a broader test of whether Canadian courts will meaningfully examine the suspension of fundamental freedoms during the COVID “pandemic,” and whether the rule of law can be restored.

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