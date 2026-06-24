Part 1 of 4 — In this important conversation with Deanna McLeod, we examine the troubling shifts in cancer patterns seen during and after the COVID era.

Drawing on Ontario billing records, provincial cancer registry data, and U.S. surveillance databases, McLeod and her research team explore the impact of disrupted screening and treatment, unusual trends in female cancers, and the impact of COVID-19 genetic injections in these emerging patterns.

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About Deanna McLeod

Deanna McLeod is the founder of Kaleidoscope Strategic, an independent medical research firm specializing in evidence-based analysis, clinical trial interpretation, and guideline development. With over 30 years of experience in oncology, she has contributed to more than 50 peer-reviewed publications that have shaped cancer care nationally and internationally.

She designed the TRUE-NORTH-C clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 “vaccines” and has testified before national and international bodies on clinical trial design, conflicts of interest, medical ethics, and informed consent.

In 2021, McLeod launched COVID Sense to help the public better interpret COVID-related data and later joined the Canadian COVID Care Alliance (Formerly Canadian Covid Care Alliance), where she continues to advocate for evidence-based medicine and informed patient choice.

Ontario OHIP billing data and U.S. SEER registry data reveal significant changes in cancer-related healthcare utilization and incidence during and after the COVID era.

Initial declines in cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment during 2020 were followed by sharp rebounds that exceeded historical projections in subsequent years.

Breast, cervical, uterine, and ovarian cancer-related activity showed particularly notable increases beyond expected trends.

Delayed screening, postponed surgeries, and disrupted care likely contributed to stage migration and higher disease burden.

The analysis identified strong temporal associations between the COVID-19 injection rollout and rising cancer signals, warranting urgent further investigation.

McLeod and her team emphasize the importance of independent verification, transparent data analysis, and open scientific inquiry rather than suppression of concerning trends.

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