Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Musician's & Filmies Jam's avatar
Musician's & Filmies Jam
13h

Mark, as always you are on the cutting edge, thank you so much for this, people need the history of all the pandemic recapped. Many who were vaccinated, their memories were also targeted. Excellent work by both of you and much love to you always.

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