3h

One cosine dead of heart, UNEXPECTEDLY. His brother, dead of rapid onset cancer a few months earlier. Another cousin a few month earlier, diagnosed and immediately put in Hospice. A few months before that my brother in law dead after he was diagnosed with cancer 4 months earlier. One year prior to all that, another cousin dead in September after a diagnosis in April. Admittedly all were older than 50, but it is shocking to me. 4 cousins and 1 brother in law all with about 20 months.

6h

🏳️Operation white flag action🏳️

🏳️Take the white flag to a highway overpass on "flag day", February 15th. The white flag is the right flag for Reparations, restitution and accountability 💯

🏳️Remember that this day is to build a movement, get the word out and get noticed 💯 as well as connecting the co-creative consciousness. The white flag is afforded specific protections in Wartime situations as well as demanding and immediate cessation to all hostile activities, which includes the bio weapon injection.

🏳️Mail a white flag to an MP, mpp, Carney, Ottawa, a senator etc.

🏳️Gather in a Meditation circle to meditate for peace

🏳️Read through the treaty at Www.tgpeacetreaty.com so you can see the path forward for REPARATIONS

>>>>>>North American Alliance. Telepathic resonance, freedom of speech, freedom of movement, financial freedom and individual sovereignty. Law of war manual replaced by law of peace manual per space force operations delta wing SEMPER SUPRA 🏳️

