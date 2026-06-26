Part 2 of 2 - In this second part of the conversation with Deanna McLeod, we examine the longer-term consequences of disrupted cancer care and the troubling patterns emerging in more recent data.

Drawing on monthly Ontario billing records and U.S. SEER registry data, McLeod and her research team highlight worsening cancer outcomes, rising metastatic disease, and unprecedented increases in breast and cervical cancer-related healthcare utilization. The discussion also explores the limitations of delayed surveillance systems and the potential role of delayed diagnostics and COVID-19 injection in these concerning trends.

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About Deanna McLeod

Deanna McLeod is the founder of Kaleidoscope Strategic, an independent medical research firm specializing in evidence-based analysis, clinical trial interpretation, and guideline development. With over 30 years of experience in oncology, she has contributed to more than 50 peer-reviewed publications that have shaped cancer care nationally and internationally.

She designed the TRUE-NORTH-C clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 “vaccines” and has testified before national and international bodies on clinical trial design, conflicts of interest, medical ethics, and informed consent.

In 2021, McLeod launched COVID Sense to help the public better interpret COVID-related data and later joined the Canadian COVID Care Alliance (Formerly Canadian Covid Care Alliance), where she continues to advocate for evidence-based medicine and informed patient choice.

Disrupted cancer care during the COVID era led to measurable harms, including stage migration — fewer early-stage diagnoses and more advanced disease at presentation.

Cancer mortality and survival rates worsened through 2020 and 2021, with effects persisting well beyond initial lockdowns.

Monthly Ontario billing data revealed sharp increases in cancer-related healthcare utilization, particularly for breast and cervical cancers, exceeding historical projections.

Younger women (under 50) showed some of the most dramatic rises in breast cancer-related activity.

SEER data confirmed increases in metastatic breast and cervical cancer presentations in the U.S.

Adverse drug reaction billing codes also surged following the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Delayed surveillance systems make it difficult to detect and respond to emerging patterns in real time.

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