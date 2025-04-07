It has become clear that our existing institutions have been captured and no longer serve the people. This is especially true of the courts, which have devolved into theatrical performances—individuals dress up as judges and rubber-stamp the lies and abuses of power committed by criminals in high office.

It is within this crisis of legitimacy that we are coming together to build new institutions. In the pursuit of truth, the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) was established, becoming the world’s largest collection of sworn expert and citizen testimony regarding COVID-19.

The NCI’s mission has since expanded beyond the COVID operation. Its purpose is to fill the vacuum left by corrupted and increasingly irrelevant legacy courts. The NCI is committed to examining detailed evidence and drawing sound conclusions. Most recently, the NCI held hearings in Edmonton, Alberta, addressing the question: “Are Children Safe in Canada?” I had the honor of participating as an expert witness. Below is my testimony from March 8, 2025:

Thank you to the National Citizens Inquiry for hosting this crucial hearing.

The Collapse of Ethics and Accountability

The enemies of the people—those now occupying our old-world governments and institutions—have spent the past four years engaged in fraud, coercion, medical assault, the forced administration of misrepresented toxic injections, premeditated murder, and extensive efforts to cover up their crimes (in my opinion). This includes the persecution of nurses and doctors who dared to stand against the COVID-19 agenda.

Canadian courts, entrenched in the old system, have almost universally relied on "judicial notice" as “proof” that the toxic, genetic COVID-19 injections are “safe and effective vaccines.” In other words, they have refused to consider the evidence, asserting instead that injections are safe simply because the government says so. Yet most of us have attended funerals or know friends and family still suffering from the effects, which include: turbo-cancers, blood clots, heart disease, autoimmune disorders, and more.

Children Exposed to Environmental and Medical Harm

Canadian children are being continually exposed to a combination of environmental toxins and dangerous medical practices. They consume nutrient-deficient, highly processed foods and drink water contaminated with neurotoxic fluoride compounds. Many have been subjected to repeated injections containing aluminum, mercury, and human fetal cells—substances with no long-term safety data. These exposures are compounded by nearly constant immersion in wireless radiation and screen-based media, disrupting natural development.

Public health systems have promoted COVID-19 genetic “vaccines” without proper long-term testing or full disclosure of risks. Evidence indicates that each injection increases susceptibility to illness, including COVID-19 itself. Natural immunity offers broad and durable protection, while spike-protein-targeted injections narrow the immune response, encouraging viral escape and mutation. The result is an artificially extended pandemic that has benefited pharmaceutical companies while harming the population, especially children.

Informed Consent Violated

The foundational principles of informed consent and medical ethics were abandoned during the COVID-19 response. Patients were not provided with accurate information about the risks of genetic injections. Alternative treatments were suppressed. Medical professionals were silenced or punished for dissenting from official narratives. Autopsies were discouraged, preventing accurate assessments of vaccine-related harm.

Medical professionals were instructed not to speak out against “vaccines,” masks, distancing, or lockdowns. Doctors and nurses who attempted to inform patients or report adverse effects were investigated, sanctioned, or stripped of their licenses. The result was widespread medical coercion and censorship under the guise of public health.

Systemic Persecution of Ethical Medical Professionals

A coordinated effort across Canadian medical institutions ensured compliance with public health directives, regardless of their scientific validity. Regulatory bodies used intimidation and professional threats to force practitioners into silence. Those who resisted were targeted with legal and financial retribution.

Even professionals with international recognition for their ethical and scientific work were treated as outcasts by their own country. While some doctors made significant income administering injections, others lost careers, homes, and reputations for upholding medical ethics. The institutions responsible for protecting both patients and professionals instead protected their own liability and maintained alignment with international agendas.

Mechanisms of Harm from COVID-19 Genetic Injections

COVID-19 genetic “vaccines” are not traditional immunizations. They instruct the body to produce the coronavirus spike protein—a known toxin—over an extended period. The modified mRNA used in these injections is designed to resist breakdown, causing prolonged spike protein production throughout the body. This protein has been associated with blood clots, autoimmune disorders, neurological damage, infertility, and accelerated organ deterioration.

Undeclared plasmid DNA and other contaminants have also been found in the injections, raising concerns about the potential for permanent genetic modification. These sequences include genetic engineering elements that facilitate integration into human DNA—an effect still under investigation. The injections also weaken immune function and may contribute to rising rates of cancer and autoimmune disease.

Suppression of Science and the Need for Institutional Reform

Medical institutions continue to ignore the mounting evidence of harm. Doctors are discouraged from connecting emerging disease patterns to the injections. Patients are treated with conventional protocols that do not address the true causes of illness. As a result, misdiagnosis and mistreatment are compounding the damage.

The failure of Canadian institutions to respond to this crisis has revealed a deeper structural problem. Regulatory bodies, public health authorities, and courts have demonstrated allegiance not to medical science or ethics, but to centralized agendas and bureaucratic preservation. The consequence is a health system flying blind, ill-equipped to respond to the realities facing the population.

Rebuilding Trust and Medical Integrity

Reform will require dismantling corrupted structures and building new systems grounded in ethical science, transparency, and respect for individual rights. Institutions that supported coercion and ignored evidence must be held accountable. Medical professionals who upheld their oaths under persecution should be restored and empowered.

The safety and future of Canadian children depend on reclaiming medical autonomy, restoring informed consent, and ending the suppression of scientific truth. Without justice, transparency, and institutional reform, the next crisis will repeat the same cycle—only with more devastating consequences.

