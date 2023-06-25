Intermittent fasting is one of the most powerful tools that we have to cleanse our bodies of toxic spike proteins. These toxic proteins are produced by human cells throughout the body following the misrepresented covid-19 genetic injections.

Here is my first in a short series of videos providing tools to detoxify, maximize survival, and minimize suffering and disability. Please share.

Legal Disclaimer: This post and video share Dr Trozzi’s personal opinions. They do not constitute medical advise, nor are a substitute for consultation with your personal health care practitioner.

Strategies for the Management of Spike Protein-Related Pathology: a detailed new article written by Matthew Halma, Christof Plothe DO, Dr Paul Marik MD, and Dr Tess Lawrie MD PhD. It is a detailed exploration of many current strategies for the management of spike protein pathologies.

