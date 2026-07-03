Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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sally's avatar
sally
4h

Cute cartoon demonstrating autophagy and easy to understand. I love fasting which wakes up the body. A complaint i had was the term 'family friendly' while using 'Jesus ' name as a swear word. Swearing using Jesus or Jesus Christ is becoming way too common. Would people be silent if Allah was used instead????.

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1 reply by Dr Mark Trozzi MD
Om's avatar
Om
5h

I must comment on this excellent and brief article on autophagy. Along with movement, exercise,core strength, and whole foods, it is a definite road to excellent health - physical, mental and emotional. I have experienced this and am so encouraged by the attention being given to how we can all regain our health naturally. The world is becoming a better place....

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