Did you know your body has a built-in cellular recycling system that can help repair damage, reduce inflammation, and support healthy aging? It’s called autophagy — and learning how to activate it may be one of the most powerful things you can do for your long-term health.

Every day, your body is constantly repairing and renewing itself. One of its most important maintenance processes is autophagy (literally “self-eating”) a cellular housekeeping system that identifies damaged or worn-out components, breaks them down, and recycles their building blocks for future use.

By clearing dysfunctional proteins, damaged mitochondria, and other cellular debris, autophagy helps maintain healthy tissues, supports immune function, and promotes long-term cellular resilience. As we age or face chronic stress, inflammation, and toxin exposure, this cleanup process becomes increasingly vital.

One of autophagy’s key roles is removing abnormal or misfolded proteins that can interfere with normal cellular function and contribute to inflammation and oxidative stress. Researchers have explored whether autophagy may also help process intracellular proteins, including the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein produced after infection or “vaccination”. While this remains an active area of research, supporting healthy autophagy is widely recognized as beneficial for overall cellular health and makes mechanistic sense.

For more information about spike detox, see our COVID “Vaccines” Detox Series and the 2025 World Council for Health multi-expert panel on COVID injection detox.

How to Support Autophagy

The most well-studied way to activate autophagy is intermittent fasting. When insulin levels drop during periods without food, the body shifts from using incoming nutrients to recycling older cellular components.

A common and sustainable approach is time-restricted eating — consuming all meals within a 6–10 hour window (for example, eating between 12 pm and 8 pm). Beginners often start with a 10–12 hour window and gradually shorten it as tolerated.

Other evidence-based practices that may support autophagy include:

Regular physical exercise

Adequate high-quality sleep

Periods of lower protein intake

Sauna use and cold exposure

Consumption of polyphenol-rich foods (berries, green tea, coffee, etc.)

It is generally best to begin with gentler time-restricted eating windows and progress to extended fasts after patient preparation.

Illustrative Autophagy Cartoon

Special thanks to Darren for sharing this fun 2-minute animation with our team.

It playfully illustrates the phases of autophagy during a 36-hour fast, showing how the process affects different organs and what someone may experience. While I lean toward consistently supporting autophagy through intermittent fasting, this animation was entertaining, visually engaging, and family-friendly.

How has intermittent fasting worked for you?

We’ve added a quick poll below to see what our community is doing. Paid subscribers can leave comments. Please share your experiences, wins, challenges, or questions. I read every comment, and the community is usually very supportive. Your input also helps shape future content, so thank you in advance!

Important Considerations

Autophagy is one of the body’s fundamental repair mechanisms. Supporting it through sensible lifestyle practices can contribute to better metabolic health, resilience, and healthy aging. Prolonged fasting or significant dietary changes are not appropriate for everyone. Individuals with diabetes, those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, people who are underweight, or anyone with serious medical conditions should seek professional guidance.