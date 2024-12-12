1× 0:00 -27:54

Here is part 3 from November 14th in Combermere Ontario. In this audio, I discuss Bill C-293 which is an eminent threat to all Canadians; insights from my recent trip to Japan and the self-replicating genetic “vaccines” unleashed there; and strategies to resist tyranny and live as free men and women. Special thanks to Wilma Brethour and everyone who participated in this event including the Combermere Community Center, and Killaloo Radio, a.k.a CHCR-FM which broadcasts on 102.9 FM and 104.5 FM (repeater) in the Ottawa Valley region.

The Implications of Bill C-293

Bill C-293 is a chilling blueprint for centralized control under the guise of public health. Framed in broad, sweeping terms, this Canadian legislation allows for any perceived “One Health” emergency to justify transferring national control to international bodies like the United Nations or the World Health Organization. It essentially means anything—from climate concerns to theoretical risks—could be weaponized to curtail freedoms and enforce mandates.

Reading through this bill feels like encountering the fevered dream of someone aiming for global domination. Yet, this isn’t fiction. It passed with the support of complicit political parties, further highlighting the erosion of national sovereignty. As citizens, we must reject mandates derived from organizations like the WHO, which have proven themselves to be tools of exploitation.

Insights from Japan: The Danger of Self-Replicating Injections

During a recent visit to Japan for the International COVID Summit, I was confronted with another alarming development: the introduction of self-replicating genetic injections. These injections use a mechanism derived from alphaviruses, allowing the genetic material to replicate within the body, perpetuating the production of toxic spike proteins.

The potential for harm here is staggering. Even a minuscule amount of these molecules can set off a chain reaction, continuously creating harmful proteins that can spread through the body—and possibly to others. The implications for health, especially in vulnerable populations, are dire. This underscores the madness of continuing to push these genetic interventions, especially when we’ve seen their devastating impacts in Japan, where excess mortality spiked dramatically following the rollout of “vaccines.”

Resist Tyranny

Questioning International Mandates

Bill C-293 and the introduction of self-replicating injections are part of a larger agenda to erode individual freedoms under the guise of global health. We must stand firm and demand accountability from our leaders. Rejecting mandates derived from these criminally complicit organizations is a critical first step.

Grassroots Movements and Local Accountability

Real change starts at the local level. Attend town halls, question your representatives, and hold them accountable for their decisions. If we fail to monitor our governments, we give them free rein to pass harmful policies unnoticed.

Building Resilient Communities

The failures of institutions mean we must foster alternative systems rooted in trust and autonomy. This includes creating independent health networks, holding officials accountable, and even re-imagining governance structures to prioritise human well-being over corporate or globalist agendas.

Looking Ahead with Determination

We are in a critical battle for the soul of humanity. Whether facing draconian bills or dangerous scientific experiments, our collective strength lies in informed resistance and proactive solutions. Let’s continue to push back, organise, and ensure that truth and justice prevail.