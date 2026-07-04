Part 3 of 3 — In the final part of this discussion, Christof Plothe, D.O. explores how small, practical lifestyle changes can help support long-term brain health in an increasingly toxic environment.

From nutrition, gut health, and detoxification to hydration, inflammation, dental health, and reducing exposure to plastics, he outlines a holistic approach to maintaining cognitive function. Plothe also discusses the importance of rebuilding healthy habits over time, encouraging us to identify avoidable sources of toxic exposure while making informed choices that support wellbeing.

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About Christof Plothe, D.O.

Christof Plothe, D.O. is an osteopath, naturopath, researcher, and international speaker dedicated to advancing holistic and integrative approaches to health. Since the COVID era, he has become a leading voice advocating for informed consent, medical freedom, and open scientific debate surrounding public health policies and interventions.

As a steering committee member and Health and Science Lead for the World Council for Health, Plothe has worked internationally to challenge censorship, promote health sovereignty, and support individuals seeking independent information on health and human rights.

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Nutrition and gut health form the foundation of brain function, with key steps including eating diverse plant foods and fermented foods, while reducing plastic exposure.

Detoxification strategies include sweating through exercise or sauna use, followed by dry brushing to remove toxins, alongside good hydration and reducing everyday environmental toxic exposures.

Chronic inflammation contributes significantly to neurological disorders, meaning it is important to monitor inflammatory markers and support brain health through diet.

Maintaining healthy circulation, adequate hydration, and sufficient nutrient levels plays an essential role in preserving cognitive function.

Dental health, including metals, mercury fillings, root canals, and fluoride exposure, is an important aspect of neurological health.

Long-term brain protection requires identifying toxic exposures, reducing them where possible, rebuilding healthy habits, and advocating for structural changes like: healthier homes, schools, workplaces, and public policies.

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