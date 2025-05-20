Rodney Palmer: Using Saunas to Aid in Detoxification
How Sweating Helps to Eliminate Toxins in a Chemically Saturated World
This is the first of a two-part interview I hosted with investigative journalist and COVID truthteller Rodney Palmer. In an age saturated with toxins, we explored how sweating can play a powerful role in detoxification and protecting the body from harm. Palmer, long recognizing the importance of this issue, has focused his efforts and business ventures on environmental medicine and the healing potential of infrared saunas through his company, Saunaray. Drawing from personal experience, scientific research, and collaborations with leading doctors, he explains how low-temperature infrared saunas offer a powerful way to eliminate toxins.
SaunaRay saunas achieve high sweat rates without elevating core temperature, making them safer for those sensitive to heat. To learn more about Saunaray and purchase your own you can visit their website at:
Website: Saunaray (Mention DrTrozzi in the contact form when ordering a Sauna for a discount and to help support our work)
You can follow and support Rodney Palmer through his show Talk Nation, including making a donation, at:
Website: Talk Nation
Podcast: Talk Nation Podcast
A Journey From Journalism to Detox Innovation
Rodney Palmer’s interest in detoxification began after his family became seriously ill during a posting in Beijing, one of the world’s most polluted cities. Conventional medicine offered no answers, prompting him to seek out Dr. William Rea, a pioneer in environmental medicine who used daily sauna therapy to treat toxin-related illnesses. The experience led Palmer to explore ways of making sauna therapy safer and more accessible, particularly for those with chemical sensitivities.
Why Traditional Saunas Fail People with Environmental Illness
Traditional saunas often exceed 38°C, a threshold that can activate stress responses in people with compromised health. This makes them unsuitable for many with environmental illness, who are particularly vulnerable to heat and chemical exposure. Infrared models, using ceramic heating elements, operate below core body temperature while still triggering a deep sweat—allowing detoxification without overloading the respiratory or cardiovascular systems.
Sweat vs. Urine: A Superior Pathway for Toxin Removal
Studies show that sweat can be dramatically more effective than urine in eliminating certain toxins. Research from the University of Alberta found that sweat may carry up to ten times more heavy metals like aluminum and cadmium. In one striking case, firefighter recruits with no known fire exposure sweated out over 2,000 parts per billion of aluminum after simply wearing standard breathing gear—revealing the extent of hidden toxic accumulation.
Sweat as a Window into Hidden Illness
Beyond toxin removal, regular sweating has been associated with remarkable health improvements. Cases of chronic fatigue, arthritis, asthma, and COPD have reportedly reversed within weeks of daily sweating. These outcomes are attributed not to any medical device, but to the body’s natural ability to excrete deeply stored poisons—particularly those in fat and bone—when given a safe and consistent outlet through the skin.
A Simple, Natural Method in a Poisoned World
In contrast to chemically treated sauna materials, some modern models now use only safe components like basswood, beeswax, ceramic, and stainless steel to ensure no added burden on the body during use. In a world where invisible toxins accumulate quickly and silently, daily sweating offers a low-risk, high-impact method for detoxification—helping people restore their health by utilizing one of the body’s most powerful and overlooked cleansing systems.
Further Reading
Here are a series of studies (PDF Downloads) which both support and expand on the information delivered in this interview:
Human Excretion of Bisphenol A: Blood, Urine, and Sweat(BUS)Study (Read Here)
Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead, and Mercury in Sweat: A Systematic Review (Read Here)
Blood, Urine, and Sweat (BUS) Study: Monitoring and Elimination of Bioaccumulated Toxic Elements (Read Here)
Human Excretion of Polybrominated Diphenyl Ether Flame Retardants: Blood, Urine, and Sweat Study (Read Here)
Human Elimination of Organochlorine Pesticides: Blood, Urine, and Sweat Study (Read Here)
Human Elimination of Phthalate Compounds: Blood, Urine, and Sweat(BUS)Study (Read Here)
Thank you for covering this topic Dr. Trozzi. I most definitely fall into the hyper-sensitive category Rodney was talking about and have been having issues for decades now, environmental, seasonal and a huge one- food. My system seems to reject pretty much everything any naturopath and myself have tried. Allopathic, forget it. I don't even go anymore as it's such a waste of time for these types of issues. I'll be 70 in July and I'm at the end of my rope with all the issues.
About two weeks ago I actually looked into going for infrared sauna in my town, so this video is great timing. I related to everything Rodney was saying. I was really impressed with the degree he has gone to, the attention to detail for hyper-sensitive people that can't tolerate many aspects of regular saunas. I will definitely be checking out his product. Thank you.
Oh, wow. I did not realize that the Rodney Palmer from NCI was one and the same as Rodney Palmer from SaunaRay. I purchased my SaunaRay 18 years ago when I had epstein barr reactivation that disabled me. It was the only one on the market that I could tolerate due to chemical sensitivities. I still use my sauna to this day. Thank you, Rodney, both for assisting people to detox as well as taking a stand for medical freedom. So much gratitude for you.