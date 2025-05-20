This is the first of a two-part interview I hosted with investigative journalist and COVID truthteller Rodney Palmer. In an age saturated with toxins, we explored how sweating can play a powerful role in detoxification and protecting the body from harm. Palmer, long recognizing the importance of this issue, has focused his efforts and business ventures on environmental medicine and the healing potential of infrared saunas through his company, Saunaray. Drawing from personal experience, scientific research, and collaborations with leading doctors, he explains how low-temperature infrared saunas offer a powerful way to eliminate toxins.

A Journey From Journalism to Detox Innovation

Rodney Palmer’s interest in detoxification began after his family became seriously ill during a posting in Beijing, one of the world’s most polluted cities. Conventional medicine offered no answers, prompting him to seek out Dr. William Rea, a pioneer in environmental medicine who used daily sauna therapy to treat toxin-related illnesses. The experience led Palmer to explore ways of making sauna therapy safer and more accessible, particularly for those with chemical sensitivities.

Why Traditional Saunas Fail People with Environmental Illness

Traditional saunas often exceed 38°C, a threshold that can activate stress responses in people with compromised health. This makes them unsuitable for many with environmental illness, who are particularly vulnerable to heat and chemical exposure. Infrared models, using ceramic heating elements, operate below core body temperature while still triggering a deep sweat—allowing detoxification without overloading the respiratory or cardiovascular systems.

Sweat vs. Urine: A Superior Pathway for Toxin Removal

Studies show that sweat can be dramatically more effective than urine in eliminating certain toxins. Research from the University of Alberta found that sweat may carry up to ten times more heavy metals like aluminum and cadmium. In one striking case, firefighter recruits with no known fire exposure sweated out over 2,000 parts per billion of aluminum after simply wearing standard breathing gear—revealing the extent of hidden toxic accumulation.

Sweat as a Window into Hidden Illness

Beyond toxin removal, regular sweating has been associated with remarkable health improvements. Cases of chronic fatigue, arthritis, asthma, and COPD have reportedly reversed within weeks of daily sweating. These outcomes are attributed not to any medical device, but to the body’s natural ability to excrete deeply stored poisons—particularly those in fat and bone—when given a safe and consistent outlet through the skin.

A Simple, Natural Method in a Poisoned World

In contrast to chemically treated sauna materials, some modern models now use only safe components like basswood, beeswax, ceramic, and stainless steel to ensure no added burden on the body during use. In a world where invisible toxins accumulate quickly and silently, daily sweating offers a low-risk, high-impact method for detoxification—helping people restore their health by utilizing one of the body’s most powerful and overlooked cleansing systems.

Further Reading

Here are a series of studies (PDF Downloads) which both support and expand on the information delivered in this interview:

