The U.S. has officially left the World Health Organization, and Argentina quickly followed. Join Rodney Palmer as he investigates the disintegration of the WHO amid its global power grab.

A Global Threat: Exposing WHO Corruption

This is part one of three, featuring Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, a Public Health expert & WHO Whistleblower. She shares troubling inside knowledge of WHO corruption, and its ongoing power grab. The organization has faced accusations of prioritizing political agendas and financial interests over public health, thereby compromising transparency and accountability. Its push for greater control over global health decisions poses a direct threat to national sovereignty and the integrity of scientific research. Dr. Stuckelburg emphasizes the urgent need to reassess its influence and demand greater accountability to safeguard public health and democratic principles.

