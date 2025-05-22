This is the second of a two-part interview I hosted with investigative journalist and COVID truthteller Rodney Palmer. Palmer outlines the science and strategy behind low-temperature infrared saunas, which are now trusted by fire departments, doctors, and many individuals seeking detoxification. Based on clinical reports and principles of environmental medicine, he promotes daily sweating as a reliable method to eliminate toxins, reverse chronic illness, and restore health in a chemically burdened world.

Detoxifying Protocols Following Exposure

Infrared sauna use has expanded beyond personal wellness routines into frontline applications. Over 500 fire stations across North America now employ sauna-based detox to help firefighters eliminate smoke and chemical residue after emergency calls. Within just ten minutes of sauna use combined with light exercise, responders report sweating out black, visible toxins and shedding the lingering smell of smoke—a sign of substantial toxic release through the skin.

Addressing Complex Conditions Like Lyme Disease

Medical professionals treating conditions like Lyme disease and environmental illness increasingly turn to low-temperature saunas for detox support. Many of these patients suffer from chemical and electrical sensitivities that make conventional high-heat saunas intolerable. Instead, gentler detox protocols allow for consistent use without aggravating symptoms. In clinical settings, sauna therapy is often paired with testing of sweat, blood, or urine to monitor toxic load and guide individualized treatment—enhancing the body's ability to eliminate stored poisons over time.

Sauna Use and Long-Term Health Outcomes

Long-term studies have highlighted the wide-ranging benefits of sweating. A 20-year Finnish study involving more than 2,000 men found that regular sauna users had significantly lower rates of dementia, cardiovascular disease and other harmful conditions. While the research focused on traditional high-heat saunas, the underlying mechanism was clear: sweating itself confers health benefits. Ensuring access to safer, lower-heat methods of inducing sweat can help extend these benefits to populations unable to tolerate high temperatures—particularly the elderly and chronically ill.

A Practical, Repeatable Method for Detox

Public health messaging during the COVID-19 era saw an abandonment of medical reasoning in favor of promotional language. The shift from investigating causes of illness to enforcing uniform, contextless solutions revealed a system more interested in compliance than care—and exposed the need for patient-driven, natural approaches to health.

In a world saturated with invisible environmental toxins, sweating remains one of the body's most effective and underutilized detoxification tools. The goal is not to replace other therapies, but to support the body’s own systems gently and consistently. Regular sweating provides a simple, effective way to reduce toxic burden and reclaim long-term health.

Further Reading

Here are a series of studies (PDF Downloads) which both support and expand on the information delivered in this interview:

