Damaged and Dead Celebrities
Here is a two minute video showing many famous celebrities from a much longer list, who have been damaged or killed with the toxic misrepresented genetic so-called covid-19 “vaccines”
A collection of celebrities who have been killed or injured by the Covid injection
Here is a two minute video showing many famous celebrities from a much longer list, who have been damaged or killed with the toxic misrepresented genetic so-called covid-19 “vaccines”. It´s a sad last appearance on the screen for these celebrities.
Links:
Understanding the poison in detail; a warning from June 2021: Covid “Vaccines” ; How Dangerous Are They?
Dr Bhakdi and Dr Burkhardt On Covid “Vaccines”: why they cannot work, and irrefutable evidence of their causative role in deaths after vaccination.” Includes microscopic images of the damage in the dead injection victims various organs and tissues.