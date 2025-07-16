Filmmaker Dean Rainey’s documentary Why Can’t We Talk About This? exposes the chilling silence surrounding COVID-19 “vaccine” injuries, medical censorship, and the systemic abandonment of victims like Michael, a once-active filmmaker now confined to long-term care. With testimony from honest doctors, the film lays bare the institutional corruption in Canada’s medical and political systems.

This video is from a fundraiser in support of Justice for Medicine, hosted May 24, 2025. You can watch the full event here. Many thanks to Mike Bayer of Free Speech Media for providing on-site video and audiovisual support.

Justice for Medicine has been actively upholding protections of doctors and patients alike. You can support them by donating here:

You can follow Dean Rainey on X and support his film at:

Navigating Injury in a Broken System

Michael developed debilitating neurological symptoms following his COVID-19 injection. Unsure of what was happening to him and abandoned by a medical system that offered vague suggestions but no answers, he eventually reached out to Rainey to document his experience.

He described his grim journey through a health care system more interested in deflecting liability than delivering care. Off-the-record remarks from doctors never turned into official diagnoses, due to regulatory threats and Michael was placed in a long-term-care facility with no rehabilitation plan. His condition was ignored, his suffering politicized, and his future discarded.

A Journey Through Silence and Censorship

As Rainey began filming, he expected resistance—but not the scale he encountered. Health authorities and pro-”vaccine” academics declined all interview requests, regulatory bodies refused to respond, and Health Canada provided no comment or explanation. Those tasked with oversight simply retreated when confronted with evidence of harm.

The rejection didn’t stop at medical institutions. Theatres turned down the film without explanation and Canadian media outlets showed no interest. Within the arts community, collaborators backed away from Rainey and former colleagues avoided association. The mere act of asking questions about COVID-19 “vaccines” was treated as ideological betrayal, instead of investigative journalism.

Compensating for Institutional Failures

Unlike the institutions that refused to engage, Rainey found support from independent experts willing to speak the truth. Dr. Steven Pelech provided a clear explanation of the biological mechanisms behind the injuries, while Dr. Chris Shoemaker and Dr. David Speicher added crucial medical insights. Ontario MPP Bobbi Ann Brady also appeared on camera, one of the few elected officials brave enough to speak openly.

The story explores more than just science. It exposes the coordinated suppression of debate, the failure of Canada’s vaccine injury support program, and the deeper breakdown of democratic accountability that allowed it all to happen.

Giving a Voice to Those Who Were Silenced

This important film was created without institutional backing, driven entirely by Rainey’s determination to tell the truth. Despite the professional risks, personal toll, and efforts to silence him, he brought the project to life. Why Can’t We Talk About This? is a courageous act of resistance. It opens the door to conversations that have been buried for too long and challenges Canadians to confront the medical and political failures that continue to injure and kill.

