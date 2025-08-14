Across Canada, the foundations of a free society have been quietly dismantled. Medical professionals who speak the truth are silenced. Crucial data is erased or distorted. What remains is not a government of the people, but a controlled system that punishes dissent and rewards submission. This talk outlines how Canada’s medical, informational, and political systems have been weaponized against the public.

Medical Professionals Held Hostage

Doctors who tried to report injuries linked to the COVID-19 “vaccines” were met with institutional backlash. Reports describing severe reactions were dismissed, and the doctors who submitted them faced professional discipline, including some losing the license to practice. These actions sent a clear message to the entire profession and only a small fraction of physicians have resisted the coercion. Most remain under the control of regulatory bodies that facilitate corrupt political aims rather than upholding medical ethics.

One of the earliest people attacked by the system was Dr. Patrick Phillips, an excellent emergency physician who tried to raise alarms about the “vaccine” injuries he was seeing. Instead of being heard, he was investigated, censored, and eventually stripped of his license.

When the Evidence Disappears

As COVID-19 cases began to rise among the “vaccinated,” provincial health authorities made a critical choice and stopped publishing vaccination status alongside case numbers. This allowed the illusion of successful protection to continue, even as the data suggested the opposite. The campaign to push the shots forward relied on omitting the truth. The phrase “safe and effective” was repeated, while the reality was hidden. Public health became less about protecting people and more about protecting a narrative.

A Government Without Consent

The corruption at the heart of Canada’s political system was evident long before COVID-19. During the SNC-Lavalin scandal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should have faced criminal investigation by the RCMP. Instead, Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould was fired for refusing political interference, demonstrating that integrity is punished while loyalty to the party is rewarded.

The COVID-19 crisis then became a vehicle to consolidate power. Parliamentary debate was suspended, and unelected banker Mark Carney was elevated to national leadership. Elections proceeded without genuine accountability, while key decisions were made behind closed doors. What remains is not a democracy, but a managed regime in which courts, colleges, and legislatures serve political interests rather than the public. It is time to build new systems founded on ethics and truth.

