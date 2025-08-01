Dr Trozzi

Josie
9h

During the American Revolution it was just 3% of the people who took up arms and stood up to the tyranny. It resulted in the Declaration of Independence being signed at the 2nd continuing congress in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 4, 1776. It read, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute a new government.”

Rick Zammuto
7h

"As institutions fail, it is up to the people to resist." How do we resist when the fake Fed gov cheats in elections that could have provided resistance? The gov has also been writing laws to rob or imprison us if we try any to resistance. The gov has also captured the press using our taxes (ala A. Hitler in the 40's), that could help with resistance, but instead the press helps the fake gov get away with all their crimes against us! For example, do you know how many times we have asked CBC to tell Canadians what the Liberals/WEF have planned for our mass murders, without a single word about all our requests for years? Many others and I know you are always making the right comments every day, but you and I are probably already on the gov's hitlist for the truths we verbalize.

