This is part three of a three-part interview, hosted by Liz Gunn. Matthew Pauly and I discuss how across the world, democracies are no longer functioning as intended. From fear campaigns to rigged elections and economic sabotage, a coordinated system of control is being imposed—quietly, methodically, and globally. In Canada, the installation of Mark Carney as Prime Minister stands as a symbol of this deeper agenda: a fusion of monetary manipulation, media capture, and elite power consolidation.

You can follow Liz Gunn on X at @LizGunnNZ and Matthew Pauly at @MatthewPauly13. To watch more episodes by Free New Zealand, visit their Rumble channel: FreeNZ.

Rigged Elections and Manufactured Consent

The 2025 Canadian election shows strong signs of manipulation. Credible reports document widespread irregularities: untraceable advance ballots, sidelined scrutineers, and the issuance of 1.3 million mail-in ballots despite no ongoing COVID “emergency.” Nearly 1 million of these were returned, yet many voters reported being turned away and told they had already voted.

Even more alarming, media outlets called the election with only 10 percent of the vote counted. Those reporting a last-minute surge for Mark Carney were found to have deep ties to the ruling Liberal Party, including multi-million-dollar contracts and past campaign involvement. These revelations strongly suggest that polling data was used not to reflect opinion, but to fabricate consent.

This pattern is not unique to Canada. Similar electoral anomalies have emerged in Australia and New Zealand, where conservative front-runners were suddenly undermined just before key elections. Such repetition across aligned nations points to intentional coordination.

Media Capture and the Illusion of Democracy

Democracy cannot function without a free press. Yet in Canada and other nations, media independence has been quietly dismantled. Since 2018, over $500 million in public funds have been funneled into legacy media outlets. In exchange, the press now functions as a government mouthpiece, shielding those in power from scrutiny. The same is true of polling agencies. Once tasked with objectively measuring public opinion, they have become tools of perception management.

The Economic Coup and manufactured Crisis

Economic collapse has long been used as a mechanism of control. The turmoil of recent years—soaring inflation, housing unaffordability, and middle-class erosion—aligns precisely with the track record of Mark Carney, who was the former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England.

Under Carney’s leadership, central banks printed unprecedented amounts of money, devaluing household savings and triggering inflation. To contain the crisis, interest rates were raised, pushing families to the brink. As citizens lost their homes, Pauly points out that investment giants like Brookfield acquired the assets. Brookfield now leads initiatives in modular housing and nuclear energy—both industries Carney publicly promotes. This is crisis profiteering, where the same actors who engineered the collapse now benefit from its aftermath.

A Battle for the Future

Canada is facing a coordinated attack on its democracy, economy, and national sovereignty. Mark Carney’s rise to power suggests orchestration by outside interests, not public will. Legitimacy does not come from titles but from truth and ethical governance. As institutions fail, it is up to the people to resist. This is a moral crisis, and only as a united and courageous front can we reclaim our country.

