Welcome to part one of a three part interview with Hakeem Anwar, founder and president of Above Phone. In an era dominated by digital surveillance, biased algorithms, and coordinated censorship, privacy is becoming even more important. As centralized powers embed themselves into every layer of our online lives—from the devices we use to the information we access—those seeking truth and justice must adopt better tools that protect their autonomy. Our discussion explores the rising threat of digital control and the urgent need to transition to secure, decentralized technologies.

The Illusion of Safety in Convenience

Many people believe privacy is unnecessary unless they have “something to hide,” but this view is deeply flawed—especially in today’s surveillance-driven world. Every interaction with mainstream digital platforms from voice commands, to emails, to location pings are collected, analyzed, and often weaponized. Even casual conversations near smartphones can be transcribed to tailor addictive ads, suppress content, or flag individuals as ideological threats.

Search engines filter what users see, algorithms determine what “truth” is allowed to circulate, and entire digital identities can be erased or discredited without recourse. What appears to be convenience is, in reality, a trade-off that compromises sovereignty for a small amount of comfort.

Big Tech and the Mechanisms of Control

Major technology platforms are not neutral service providers. They are integral to a wider system of control, interwoven with pharmaceutical interests, government intelligence, and military-grade propaganda. From coordinating mass compliance campaigns to smearing dissenting voices, the tools of Big Tech have been repurposed for ideological warfare.

During the COVID agenda, the deception became abundantly clear that search results were being manipulated to discredit truth-tellers. Voice assistants have also been repeatedly caught recording conversations without consent, with AI capable of activating features remotely and silently. The goal is not just to monitor behavior, but to predict and shape it.

Real Solutions are Being Implemented

Fortunately, secure, open-source devices like the Above Phone are now available—purpose-built for those who value privacy and autonomy. Unlike traditional smartphones, the Above Phone eliminates hidden backdoors, puts full control in the hands of the user, and operates independently of centralized servers. It does not ping data to Google, Apple, or Microsoft, making it far more difficult to trace.

Above Phone devices come equipped with features including microphone kill switches, offline GPS navigation, encrypted messaging, and customizable app permissions. These tools are designed to be accessible to users who do not have specialised technological knowledge or the time to learn.

Privacy Changes the Digital Landscape

If we continue relying on the tools of big tech, our movements will be predictable and easily neutralized if deemed necessary. Privacy is not just about personal safety—it’s about creating resilient, unbreakable networks. Every person who adopts secure technology, such as Above Phone, strengthens that network. Every departure from Big Tech weakens its grip.

The longer we wait, the smaller our choices become. If we want a future where free thought and honest dissent are still possible, we must build it now—on platforms that we control, not those that control us. Digital freedom isn’t won through discussion alone, but through definitive action. The time to transition is now!

