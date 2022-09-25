Doctors Verkerk and Trozzi: Why Use Excess Mortality?
Adverse events reporting systems are all varying degrees of under-estimates. Canada is an extreme case; hence the importance of utilizing excess mortality data to reveal the obvious.
Most adverse events reporting systems in the world reveal dramatic amounts of death and disease following the covid-19 so-called “vaccines”. There has always been profound under-reporting of vaccine adverse events, but the coercion of doctors to not report adverse events and death with these specific injections greatly amplifies this. Dr Verkerk and I explain the importance of utilizing excess mortality to overcome this effect; and state the obvious buried truth. Here is the 10 minute long Part 4 of the Heart to Heart podcast: Dr Rob Verkerk PhD in conversation with Dr Mark Trozzi MD.
Why is under-reporting in Canada so extreme?
Dr Patrick Phillips' adverse events reports were blocked and he was persecuted for trying to report them:
More Details of the Canadian Cover UP
Leading Cause of Death in Alberta is “Unknown”: https://drtrozzi.org/2022/08/01/leading-cause-of-death-in-alberta-is-unknown/
That is a sick joke: https://drtrozzi.org/2022/08/22/comedy-explains-albertas-death-by-unknown-cause/
Covid “Vaccine” Cover Up in Ontario: https://drtrozzi.org/2022/01/31/help-stop-the-vaccine-injuries-cover-up-in-ontario-now/
Mourning father of a “vaccinated” and deceased teenager speaks up: https://drtrozzi.org/2022/08/16/dan-hartman-son-sean-17-died-1-month-after-vaccination/
Feds plan endless injections while Ontario covers up increased covid in the “vaccination” victims: https://drtrozzi.org/2022/07/30/burying-the-evidence/
Immunoflourescent Spike Protein Staining is completely absent from Canadian Autopsies. Here’s the reality though; see Dr Burkhardt video near the bottom of this page: https://drtrozzi.org/2021/12/30/dr-bhakti-injection-induced-autoimmune-disease-death-and-plagues-to-come/