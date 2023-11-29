Since 2020 good doctors and scientists sacrifice homes and incomes to tell the truth and protect human life; but there are also individuals who make a fortune keeping people confused and oblivious to the unprecedented covid-injection-carnage, such that they roll up their sleeves for another booster.

Today’s video post is from the Parliament of Romania. Dr Byram Bridle PhD is currently one of the world’s most respected health scientists. Here he reveals the work of Canada’s most prolific promoters of covid-19 “vaccines”: Timothy Caulfield. Timothy holds a masters degree in law, but he also holds great influence over many people’s thoughts about medical science and injections for their families.

If you believe that your mind, the minds of others, and the actions we take matter; then the value of this post is found in the mantra “know thy enemy.”

Romanian Parliament Press Conference includes Dr Byram Bridle, Dr Mark Trozzi, Dr Denis Rancourt, Dr Harvey Risch, and Dr Andrea Stramezzi. Potent ammo for your info war.

More on Timothy Caulfied

Search “Timothy Caulfied” online to see how propagandists thrive within authoritarian regimes. He’s even won a Trudeau award.

“Science Up First” with Timothy Caulfied. Here’s an experiment: try unlearning everything you know to fit your head into this tiny box

Timothy Caulfield received an honorary doctorate in science from his University. That’s a kind of degree where one does not have to actually study anything or write a test.

Dr Byram Bridle PhD Vaccinologist and Viral Immunologist: