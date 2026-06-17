Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Om's avatar
Om
10h

An amazing discussion. We still have lots to learn.

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Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
6h

A great description of how blood clotting works by Dr. Rapley.

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