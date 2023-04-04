Two students from SAM interview Dr Chris Shoemaker, who provides concise answers to their questions about the covid injections and more.

Across Canada, the USA and other countries, Universities and Colleges violated our youth with mandates and forced dangerous misrepresented injections. Some were injected thinking that they received a “safe and effective vaccine”; others knew they were being poisoned but submitted to the injection to maintain their educational and life goals; others protected their bodies at the price of being excluded from higher education, despite having already payed for and invested in their programs. It’s criminal and it’s evil.

Student Against Mandates is an organization of students fighting for their rights.

Many young people feel isolated and will benefit from this interview and from accessing the resources of Students Against Mandates. Please share this with them.

If you´d like to meet Dr Chris Shoemaker, he will be in attendance of the Bright Light News event The War on Medicine: Cells Don’t Lie this Thursday, April the 6th.

Find out more about Students Against Mandates Canada.

