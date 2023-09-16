The covid crimes against humanity were planned and executed by the WHO and their accomplices. Thursday, Dr David Martin delivered this fast paced accurate testimony. He included evidence from 1913, through to the recent years and the execution of covid-19. Covid-19 is a criminal act, done by a criminal institution, which was established to enable criminal behaviour, since its foundation in 1947. These accusations are strong, but the evidence is overwhelming and unequivocal. If we are to have any hope of a free and healthy future, we must destroy the WHO and prosecute all the perpetrators. Justice is the cure.

