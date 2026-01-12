Dr. Irene Mavrakakis’ presentation at the World Council for Health offers a profound exploration of the human immune system and a sobering analysis of how modern biotechnology has disrupted its natural balance. Drawing on her peer-reviewed research, she examines the mechanisms behind cytokine storms and IgE-mediated hypersensitivity, linking them to the injection of synthetic messenger RNA.

The Architecture of Immunity

Dr. Irene Mavrakakis begins by describing the immune system as an intricate and well-designed system for dealing with environmental threats. Her investigation into immune dysfunction began after suffering a severe allergic reaction to a flu vaccine in 2012, an experience that deepened her understanding of hypersensitivity and immune injury.

Dr. Mavrakakis describes the body’s defenses as organized into two interlocking systems: the innate and the adaptive. The innate system acts first, offering rapid, non-specific protection against invaders. The adaptive system learns from each encounter, developing memory and precision to recognize and eliminate threats more efficiently in the future. White blood cells, antibodies, cytokines, and organs such as the spleen, thymus, and bone marrow coordinate in a continuous, finely tuned balance.

When that balance is disrupted—by toxins, infections, or foreign substances—the body triggers an inflammatory response. Cytokines serve as messengers, directing immune cells to the site of injury or invasion. Under normal conditions, this process subsides once the threat is removed and harmony is restored. However, when the system is overstimulated, the same defense can turn destructive, leading to what is known as a cytokine storm—an uncontrolled wave of inflammation that harms the very body it’s meant to protect.

Immunity Turned Against Itself

Dr. Mavrakakis explains how the injection of synthetic mRNA represents a critical violation of natural order. The technology instructs the body to manufacture a viral protein indefinitely, bypassing the immune system’s usual regulatory pathways. For individuals who have already encountered the virus and developed antibodies, this forced re-exposure can create an extreme inflammatory response. The immune system, mistaking its own cells for invaders, releases waves of cytokines and antibodies that attack healthy tissue.

Her research focuses particularly on the IgE-mediated response—a pathway typically associated with severe allergies and anaphylaxis. By stimulating the immune system to produce spike protein continuously, the injections can provoke persistent hypersensitivity, leading to chronic inflammation, autoimmune disorders, and immune exhaustion. This explains the widespread increase in allergic reactions, reactivated infections, and long-term immune dysfunction observed since the rollout of the COVID injections.

The Mechanisms of Dysregulation

A healthy immune system must know not only when to fight but when to stop. Each response is designed to rise, resolve, and return to balance through regulatory T cells, anti-inflammatory mediators, and metabolic shifts that signal immune cells to stand down once a threat is cleared. If these recovery mechanisms fail, inflammation will linger and begin to harm the tissues it was meant to protect.

Foreign genetic material or adjuvants in injections can bypass these control points, keeping immune cells in a constant state of activation. Instead of returning to rest, they continue releasing inflammatory signals and reactive molecules that consume vital nutrients and stress the mitochondria, the cell’s energy centers. The result is a gradual depletion of energy, slower healing, and greater vulnerability to chronic illness.

Restoring Balance and Responsibility

Dr. Mavrakakis calls for a return to humility in medicine: an acknowledgment that the body’s wisdom surpasses our current scientific understanding. Healing, in her view, requires supporting the immune system rather than overriding it. Nutrition, detoxification, and minimizing toxic exposures strengthen the body’s capacity for self-regulation—approaches that stand in contrast to the current model of aggressive intervention. She emphasized that natural immunity is fortified through proper nutrition, sunlight exposure, vitamin D levels above 50 nanograms per milliliter, and genuine human connection—factors that foster resilience far more effectively than synthetic interference.

