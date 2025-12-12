Dr. Marivic Villa’s presentation at the World Council for Health exposes the profound immune dysfunction emerging in the aftermath of the COVID injection campaign. Drawing from data on more than four thousand patients cared for through her clinic in The Villages, Florida, she presents evidence of immune collapse, viral reactivation, and increasing cancer diagnoses in her patient population—signs of a biological system under sustained assault.

Credits

Dr. Marivic Villa is dedicated to studying the damaging effects of the COVID “vaccines” and finding solutions to treat the injured. You can find her at: (X, VillaHealthCenter.com)

A special thank you to WCH Florida for hosting this excellent event at the Grand Oaks Resort.

Mapping the Collapse of Immunity

Dr. Villa and her team have analyzed more than four thousand patients from her clinic in The Villages, Florida. Many presented with symptoms following the COVID injections, while others appeared healthy but showed similar immune abnormalities. Across this large cohort, laboratory testing revealed marked reductions in total lymphocyte counts, with specific suppression of CD3, CD4, and CD8 T-cells—the cells responsible for coordinating antiviral defense and removing cancerous tissue. CD19 (B-cell) markers and IgG subclasses were also reduced, indicating weakened antibody production and diminished immune protection.

In healthy individuals, these cells act together to maintain immune surveillance, clearing damaged or infected cells before disease develops. Among vaccinated patients, however, this coordination breaks down. The result is simultaneous immune activation and exhaustion, producing chronic inflammation, vulnerability to infection, and a wide range of persistent symptoms.

Reactivated Viruses and Emerging Cancers

As the immune system weakens, dormant pathogens take advantage of the reduced surveillance. Dr. Villa consistently finds reactivation of Epstein–Barr virus and other herpes-family viruses that were previously controlled by robust T-cell activity. This reactivation contributes to fatigue, inflammation, and neurological symptoms that resist conventional treatment.

She also reports an increase in cancers among her patients, including leukemia, lymphoma, and solid tumors such as gastric and throat cancers. The depletion of CD8 T-cells—normally responsible for killing malignant or infected cells—appears central to this pattern.

A New Category of Immune Injury

To interpret these findings, Dr. Villa compares the post-injection immune profile with that of HIV/AIDS, calling the new phenomenon VAIDS (Vaccine-induced AIDS). She notes that while HIV primarily destroys CD4 helper T-cells, post-injection injury predominantly affects CD8 cytotoxic T-cells, creating an AIDS-like state driven by different mechanisms. She describes this as vaccine-induced immune deficiency—an acquired immunodeficiency arising from persistent spike protein expression that keeps the body in a state of continuous immune activation and inflammation.

Her data set shows that even individuals without symptoms exhibit the same signifiers, suggesting that immune injury is far more widespread than it at first appears.

The Moral Imperative of Recognition

Dr. Villa maintains that the first step toward healing is acknowledgement. Physicians must recognize the origin of this new form of injury and pursue treatments aimed at detoxification, immune rebalancing, and spike protein clearance. While approaches such as fasting, antioxidants, and metabolic therapy show promise, they remain incomplete without institutional transparency and the allocation of resources towards researching this crucial issue.

