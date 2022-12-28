An unrepentant CPSO recently suspended my Ontario medical license. They did this as soon as Dr Shoemaker and I went to the aid of Dr Luchkiw and her patients. The patients needed care, but were denied it and suffering due to the CPSO’s unlawful covid agenda suspension of Dr Luchkiw’s license. This is the first interview where I discuss these most recent developments.

Thanks Iron Will, Michael Alexander, Strong and Free Canada, and The Iron Will Report. This is an intense conversation which culminates with Iron Will’s summation, strategy, and rally call to “end this tyranny”. Thanks MIchael Alexander, Strong and Free Canada, and The Iron Will Report.

Source

Source: https://strongandfreecanada.org/iron-will/dr-mark-trozzi-targeted-by-the-cpso

Iron Will wrote:

“Dr. Mark Trozzi, who can be found online at DrTrozzi.org, is an Ontario ER doctor who took a leave of absence in early 2021 to tell people the truth about Covid and the vaccines. He sold his house to continue to pay his bills and has been without an income of any kind. Dr. Crystal Luchkiw had her license suspended by the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons for ‘allegedly’ writing a vaccine exemption. Her story can be found in a previous interview, The Crimes of the CPSO – Drs. Trozzi, Luchkiw and Phillips posted at StrongAndFreeCanada.org on November 28th. At that point in time Dr. Trozzi had not practiced medicine since taking his leave, and still had his license. Earlier this month, Dr. Trozzi, along with Dr. Chris Shoemaker, stepped in to help at Dr. Luchkiw’s clinic, where her patients had been without medical care for 8 months. Within 4 hours of seeing his first patient, Dr. Trozzi’s license was suspended by the CPSO, and Dr. Shoemaker is under investigation. In this exclusive interview, Dr. Trozzi and his lawyer Michael Alexander, reveal the full story – and the tragic death that resulted from the criminal actions of the CPSO. “ ~ Iron Will

To Help Fund The Legal Battle with the CPSO

https://vaxjustice.org/help-defend-our-brave-doctors-against-the-cpso/

Links:

Original Antigenic Sin: https://drtrozzi.org/2021/10/27/original-antigenic-sin-another-reason-to-stop-the-shots/ Covid ” Vaccines”; How Dangerous Are They? https://drtrozzi.org/2021/06/04/covid-vaccines-how-dangerous-are-they/ More CPSO Scandal:

https://drtrozzi.org/?s=cpso