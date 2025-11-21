In her presentation at Rally in the Valley, Pembrook, Dr. Mary O’Connor recounts her experience with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario after refusing to surrender her patients’ medical charts. Her story reveals how the “pandemic” was used as an excuse to use regulatory bodies as weapons of coercion.

It was a beautiful sunny day in Pembroke on Sunday, August 24th, 2025. A wonderful group of truth and freedom lovers from Pembroke and the surrounding region gathered in the park’s outdoor amphitheater. I was honored to participate and to take in the inspiring presentations from these outstanding speakers:

A big thank you to the Pembroke Freedom Group for organizing this important gathering. If you live in the Pembroke region, be sure not to miss future events. To stay informed, you can request a free subscription to the Pembroke Freedom Group’s newsletter by emailing pomercat@yahoo.com.

Special thanks also to Vlad Tepes for recording this video, the Rair Foundation USA for their support and lead organizer Chris Pomeroy.

Standing for Patients’ Rights

Dr. O’Connor built a decades-long medical career in Ottawa, focusing in her later years on mental health and addiction. When the COVID “pandemic” struck, she—like many—was unaware of the full extent of pharmaceutical influence and the dangers associated with the “vaccines.” That changed when she began to hear the many stories of relatives injured, friends disabled, and loved ones found dead without warning.

For Dr. O’Connor, these accounts were not just isolated tragedies but formed a pattern of suffering that contradicted official assurances of safety. Acting to defend people from the dangerous injection campaign, she continued to provide exemptions to those who sought them.

Persecution by the College

However, the College of Physicians and Surgeons eventually learned she was issuing exemptions, prompting an aggressive investigation. The College demanded access to every patient chart connected to her exemptions. She explains how when she refused to violate patient confidentiality, investigators were dispatched to locate her records—having been authorized to visit her clinic until late at night. Dr. O’Connor describes how one night four investigators entered her office uninvited, searched cabinets, and even left warrants with her colleagues.

Resisting the Agenda

For a time, Dr. O’Connor continued issuing exemptions, unaware that the College had secretly issued an order prohibiting her from doing so. When the College later accused her of violating that order, she was able to prove that she had never been notified of it, and those specific charges were withdrawn.

However, the College proceeded with broader allegations of professional misconduct, and on December 23, 2021—just before midnight—her medical license was suspended.

In January 2022, she was brought before the Ontario Superior Court, where a judge ordered her to surrender her patients’ charts. Dr. O’Connor refused, unwilling to violate confidentiality, and was subsequently threatened with contempt of court and the possibility of jail time. Months later, without explanation, the College dropped those charges.

Though stripped of her license, she refused to abandon her principles. Today, she works as a greeter at Walmart, where she continues to share her story and affirm her belief that no authority has the right to violate conscience or the sacred bond between doctor and patient.

