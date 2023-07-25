Canadians and people everywhere have been coerced, poisoned, and cut-off from safe ethical healthcare; as medical regulators like the CPSO are persecuting all doctors who maintain ethics despite the covid agenda.

On July 24, Canada’s beloved Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson hosted this conversation with Dr Peter McCullough, constitutional lawyer Michael Alexander, and myself, Dr Mark Trozzi. This was twelve days after Dr McCullough testified in the CPSO verses Trozzi “hearing” being ruled over by the CPSO. The proceedings were dramatic, the revelations were profound, and the implications are extensive. Everything is at stake in terms of our health, freedom, and survival. This is a Canadian story, but this is a global agenda. We are at the tip of the spear. Please apply your weight to the the spear, and help shove it through the heart of the criminal covid enterprise. Truth matters. Life is sacred. Human rights are non-negotiable.

