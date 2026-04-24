Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

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Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
9h

One thing I'd like to mention about Keto diets being used to starve cancer cells, due to the Warburg effect is that high fat diets may help but shouldn't be continued too long. The problem is that prolonged keto can alter the gut microbiome and damage the intestinal lining. This was recently outlined in a Mercola article summary:

"Chronic high-fat diets raise stress hormones, overload serotonin in your gut, and weaken your intestinal barrier, creating a cycle of inflammation that spreads throughout your body

Excess dietary fat disrupts gut-brain communication, leaving your digestive system inflamed while key brain regions involved in mood, memory, and appetite are deprived of proper chemical signaling

High-fat eating patterns alter gut bacteria in ways that increase harmful microbes, reduce immune regulation, and allow bacterial toxins to enter your bloodstream and fuel systemic inflammation

Elevated cortisol from high-fat diets locks your body into a prolonged stress response, worsening fatigue, metabolic dysfunction, digestive instability, and poor stress tolerance

Restoring balance requires addressing root causes by moderating fat intake, eliminating vegetable oils, rebuilding carbohydrate-driven energy metabolism, and supporting gut repair and cellular energy"

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Christiane St-Pierre's avatar
Christiane St-Pierre
6h

PLEASE WATCH THIS VERY INTERESTING VIDEO ABOUT TERRAIN FACTS... NOT THEORY. LIKE THE BROTHER, JOSHUA & ADAM BIGELSEN SAYS. WHEN YOU UNDERSTAND NATURE, YOU UNDERSTAND HOW THE BODY WORKS.

https://www.universityofterrain.com/Hidden_Side_of_Healthcare_FREE_Training?cid=85b947b4-660c-4c4b-9ff5-3e20afb0b960

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