Introduction

Dr. Paul Marik presents a fundamental challenge to the dominant understanding of cancer. Moving beyond the long-held somatic mutation theory, he outlines a growing body of evidence suggesting that cancer is primarily a metabolic disease rooted in mitochondrial dysfunction rather than genetic mutation. As cancer rates continue to rise globally, particularly among younger populations, this shift carries major implications for both prevention and treatment. Rather than targeting rapidly dividing cells through toxic interventions, Dr. Marik describes an approach that exploits the metabolic weaknesses of cancer cells, focusing on glucose dependency, mitochondrial damage, and multi-pathway disruption.

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About Dr. Paul Marik

Dr. Paul Marik is a pulmonary and critical care specialist, co-founder of the FLCCC, and its Chief Scientific Officer. Trained at the University of the Witwatersrand, he has held roles including tenured Professor of Medicine and Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

He has authored over 500 peer-reviewed papers, 80+ book chapters, and several textbooks, with more than 40,000 citations. Marik developed the HAT protocol for sepsis and contributed to the MATH+ protocol during COVID-19. He is widely respected for advocating evidence-based medicine and defending clinical judgment under institutional pressure.

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This video with Dr. Paul Marik is rich with insights, but we know time is limited. Below is a concise summary highlighting the key takeaways from our discussion for your convenience.

Cancer is increasing, and not just in older populations.

Incidence and mortality are rising, with notable growth among those under 60. Contributing factors include metabolic disease, poor diet, toxin exposure, and broader environmental stressors.

The somatic mutation theory is being questioned.

The standard model centres on DNA mutations as the root cause of cancer, but emerging evidence suggests these mutations are secondary rather than primary drivers.

The focus shifts to mitochondrial dysfunction.

Cancer cells consistently show damaged or abnormal mitochondria, pointing to a breakdown in cellular energy production rather than a purely genetic failure.

The Warburg Effect is central to this understanding.

Cancer cells rely heavily on glucose and inefficient energy production through glycolysis, a metabolic shift observed across nearly all cancers.

Glucose dependency creates a clear vulnerability.

Because cancer cells require high levels of glucose to survive, this opens the door to strategies that limit their fuel supply.

Treatment becomes metabolic, not just destructive.

Dietary intervention, particularly lowering glucose and insulin levels, plays a key role, while repurposed drugs and compounds can be used to target multiple metabolic pathways.

The “multi-axis metabolic pressure” approach expands this strategy.

By simultaneously disrupting several energy pathways in cancer cells, this method aims to prevent ATP production and ultimately force cell death.

There are clear limits to conventional oncology.

Chemotherapy targets rapidly dividing cells but also damages immune function. Many current treatments are costly and built around the questionable mutation-based model.

A hybrid model is possible.

Metabolic strategies can be combined with surgery or select conventional therapies, particularly for patients who have not responded to standard care.

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