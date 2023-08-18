Here is a great audio file that I hope you will enjoy during your drive or other activities.

Gary Null is a remarkable person! He is a highly decorated athlete and a natural health scientist who has made many major discoveries. At 79 years old Gary is still setting records in long distance running. He is a prolific documentary film maker and a very popular American radio talk show host. What a pleasure it was to be his guest on The Progressive Commentary Hour heard across the USA on August 15th 2023. We shared a very coherent discussion regarding the dangerous covid-19 genetic injections including up to date insights regarding transfection of RNA, the discovery and implications of large quantities of DNA in the injections, turbo cancers and more.

The Progressive Commentary Hour with Gary Null and Canadian guest physician Dr Mark Trozzi 8.15.23

Death By Medicine- A Gary Null Production. If you have not already discovered Gary Null. Here is an introduction to his library of high quality documentaries.

Source

Gary Null Website

Gary Null’s Progressive Commentary Hour – many episodes

Gary Null’s Extensive Library of High Quality Free Health Knowledge Documentaries

Related Material

Dr Trozzi Alert | There’s DNA in the RNA Shots. Lots! Dr Mark Trozzi. April 22, 2023. My 15 Minute video explaining very concerning new revelations and implications.

Global cancer rates exploding post “vaccines” & being covered up. Dr Mark Trozzi. April 6, 2022. Doctors and scientists on all continents are reporting the same thing. An explosion of new and recurring cancers post covid injections.

Dr. Ryan Cole | How the Covid “Vaccines” Cause Cancer. April 27, 2022. The world class pathologist and pioneer of Covid science explains how the injections are causing cancer; plus he supports WCH calls to end the WHO

Science for Hire – Full Movie. Thanks to Producer Gary Null for this excellent documentary. It exposes the profound corruption and villains of the scientific, pharmaceutic, food, and military industries.