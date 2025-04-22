Emergency Warning: U.S. Accelerates Self-Replicating mRNA for H5N1
We Must Stop mRNA and Self-Replicating mRNA Before It's Too Late
I am issuing a red alert: the United States has fast-tracked the development of a self-replicating mRNA injection for H5N1. In light of the devastating harm caused by previous genetic injections, this reckless move must be halted immediately before greater tragedy unfolds.
Related Material
Trump Administration Fast-Tracks Controversial Self-Amplifying mRNA
Jim Hoft’s article in The Gateway Pundit
Read article →
Self-Replicating RNA Alert from Japan
With Doctors Bridle, Makis, and Trozzi — A radical genetic injection that offers no benefit, causes harm, and may spark a global catastrophe
Read article →
H5N1 Avian Flu: What You Need to Know
Why we should neither cull the flocks nor take the shots
Read article →
They want us dead, have you seen whats happening in Alberta, https://open.substack.com/pub/makismd/p/breaking-news-alberta-premier-danielle-3ad?r=2btle&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false