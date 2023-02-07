The International Health Regulations amendments include establishing global medical martial law, removing “respect for dignity, human rights, and the fundamental freedoms of people”, and branding us with global digital “health ” certificates. Unelected bureaucrats requested these amendments “on our behalf”. The amendments are set to be adopted by the WHO in May of this year. We must exit, investigate and prosecute the WHO.

Here is a Canadian Site aggregating information and resources to help us end our participation, funding, and cooperation with the WHO.

