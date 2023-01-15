The WHO is the globalists’ conduit to impose their wicked agendas upon us . They are moving fast and in secrecy to enslave the entire population of the world. We must be vigilant and actively fight them now.

I am confident that the greatest and most imminent threat to our future is the World Health Organization. If you think the last three years have been abusive, you must see what they are planning next. Please study this video by James Roguski, that condenses hundreds of hours of his research into one hour of our viewing. We must not neglect our duty to stop the W.H.O. It is an urgent matter for our survival. The WHO is the conduit through which the globalists manipulate the entire world.

This is an information dense video. Please take the time to study it. There are powerful easy actions to take below. The controllers of the WHO are very serious and organized to kill most of us and enslave the rest of us. Please join the fight with everything you have.

100 Reason to Stop the Treaty; Stop the Amendments: and Exit the W.H.O. -James Roguski

Download Video

The corresponding article:

Canada Exit the WHO | Powerful Action Made Very Easy:

Click here

World Council for Health Call to Action: NOW is the Time to Unite Against the WHO

The World Council for Health (WCH) continues to oppose the World Health Organization (WHO)’s attempted power grab in the form of both a proposed pandemic treaty as well as amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR).

The WHO is an unelected, majority private-funded body seeking powers that would override national constitutions and violate fundamental human rights. A mysterious body beholden to corporate interests must not be given additional power. In fact, it should have vastly less power than it does right now if any at all.

The proposed amendments would further solidify the WHO as a global authority by making their proclamations legally binding rather than simply being recommendations. Granted, many countries already appear to respond as though the WHO’s proclamations are legally binding, but room exists to act as a sovereign nation in the best interest of the people. In effect, the proposed amendments would make acting in the best interest of a country’s people an offense, would usher in global digital health certificates, and increase the earning potential of the WHO, its partners, and the medical industrial complex, among many other things.

What’s more, these negotiations are happening behind closed doors outside of view, and without input from the public. The sixth meeting is happening this week (9-13 January). To attend, an application must be completed that includes the submission of a photo and numerous personal details including a passport number.

The 76th World Health Assembly is scheduled for the end of May of this year. The amendments to the IRH must be submitted to the WHO at least 4 months in advance in order for the proposed amendments to be considered during the next assembly. As such, the IHRRC intends to submit the proposed amendments by 15 January.

The outcome of these meetings affects each and every one of us. It is unacceptable that they are happening behind closed doors and without public participation. Action must be taken to both expose and stop these attempts. We must also remember that a better way is possible and is within reach.

It is also important to note that the WHO views opposition to the Covid-19 injections—what they call “anti-vaccine activism”—as a “major killing force globally” more dangerous than “gun violence, global terrorism, nuclear proliferation, or cyberattacks.”

If you feel moved to take action, below you will find the email addresses belonging to each member of the International Health Regulations Review Committee (IHRRC):

• AbdelfattahM@who.int

• AginamO@who.int

• AlnsourM@who.int

• AmothP@who.int

• BurciG@who.int

• CamachoJ@who.int

• ForsythA@who.int

• GostinL@who.int

• HabibiR@who.int

• HaringhuizenG@who.int

• JokhdarH@who.int

• LiuY@who.int

• SafdarR@who.int

• SahukhanA@who.int

• SamarasekeraD@who.int

• SmolenskiyV@who.int

• SreedharanS@who.int

• WenhamC@who.int

We encourage everyone to email the above members of the IHRRC informing them of your thoughts on amendments to the IHR and the process, and to request to view the proposed amendments.

To learn more about why the treaty and amendments must be stopped, visit James Roguski’s website.

Further Recommended Material:

They’re not done shooting, they’re just reloading their guns

Fahrie Hassan: WHO Conflicts of Interest. Capturing Global Health by Subversion

More from James Roguski:

SECRET NEGOTIATIONS:

HELP SPREAD THE WORD: