They’re not done shooting, they’re just reloading their guns
A twenty minute Big picture update from Dr Mark Trozzi. He calls for us to remain vigilant, overcome the enemies of freedom and to keep building a future that is healthy and happy.
Please allow me twenty minutes to share a 30,000 foot view of our current position. Here is my update regarding our current situation, what to expect next, and what me must do to overcome our enemies and build a future that is healthy, happy, free and fair.
