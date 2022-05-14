How the Covid “Vaccines” Cripple the Immune System | Part 2 of 5
Dr Mark Trozzi explains how the covid "vaccines" are blocking the Innate Immune system and preventing its evolution, especially in children. The original Antigenic Sin.
About this video
Here is the second of five short videos to explain how the forced covid injections damage their victims’ immune systems, rendering them more vulnerable to: coronaviruses and other infections, as well as cancer. In this second video we explain how the injections interfere with the innate immune systems function and evolution, especially in children. “Original Antigenic Sin” is explained. Knowledge is power. Thanks for studying the science and sharing the knowledge.