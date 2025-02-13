Follow and support Dr. Pierre Kory for valuable insights on improving health.

Confronting a New Global Health Crisis

Dr. Pierre Kory has been at the forefront of addressing what he calls the "greatest unmet medical need in the world" - the treatment of individuals suffering from long COVID and "vaccine" injury. These conditions, often presenting as a chronic syndrome known as myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), are leaving millions debilitated, many of whom were previously healthy, active individuals. Despite the severity of their symptoms, patients are frequently dismissed by mainstream medical systems, resulting in a lack of effective treatment.

The Symptoms and Diagnosis of Long COVID and "Vaccine" Injury

Dr. Kory says that long COVID and long "vax" present with a similar constellation of symptoms, including severe fatigue, post-exertional malaise, and cognitive dysfunction (commonly referred to as brain fog). Patients often describe a profound lack of energy, inability to perform routine tasks, and cognitive impairments such as difficulty with word recall and short-term memory loss.

Additional symptoms frequently reported by these patients include:

Dysautonomia : Disruptions in the autonomic nervous system leading to abnormal heart rate, blood pressure, and temperature regulation.

Neuropathies : Burning, tingling, numbness, and electric shock-like sensations.

Motor Syndromes : Uncontrolled muscle movements, convulsions, and dystonia (painful muscle contractions).

Headaches and Pain Syndromes: Severe, persistent headaches often described in highly specific ways by patients.

Despite these severe and life-altering symptoms, standard medical testing often returns normal results, leading many physicians to dismiss or misdiagnose these patients.

The Complexity of Treatment: No One-Size-Fits-All Approach

Dr. Kory emphasizes that treating long COVID and "vaccine" injury is extraordinarily complex, requiring a highly individualized approach. Unlike other conditions with well-established treatment protocols, these syndromes involve multiple pathophysiological mechanisms, including:

Immune system activation and inflammation

Microclotting and vascular damage

Mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS)

Neurotransmitter imbalances

Autoimmune responses

Because of these diverse mechanisms, no single treatment works for every patient. Some respond remarkably well to a single therapy, whilst others require extensive trials of various interventions to achieve any relief.

Common and Emerging Treatments

Dr. Kory and his colleagues employ a wide range of treatments, and are consistently researching alternative medicine approaches. Some of the most promising therapies include:

First-Line Treatments

Ivermectin : Has shown benefits in binding spike proteins and modulating the immune response. Approximately 70% of patients experience some level of improvement.

Low-Dose Naltrexone (LDN) : Known for its immunomodulatory properties, LDN has been beneficial in reducing symptoms for many patients.

Intermittent Fasting and Dietary Modifications: Clean eating and fasting have shown promising results in reducing inflammation and promoting recovery.

Microclot and Vascular Treatments

Sulodexide : A safe and effective anticoagulant that addresses microclotting and vascular inflammation, showing strong results in clinical practice.

Triple Therapy (Eliquis, Plavix, Aspirin): A treatment previously used to target microclotting, which has been largely replaced by Sulodexide due to its effectiveness and lower risk profile.

Addressing Mast Cell Activation and Inflammation

Antihistamines and Mast Cell Stabilizers : Help reduce chronic inflammatory responses triggered by mast cell activation.

Augmented NAC (N-Acetylcysteine): A formulation that has been shown to dislodge spike proteins from ACE2 receptors.

Regenerative and Alternative Therapies

Photobiomodulation and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy : Promotes healing at the cellular level, but can be expensive and logistically challenging for patients.

Microcurrent Therapy : Uses electrical stimulation to reduce inflammation and stimulate mitochondrial function, with notable success in some cases.

High-Dose Vitamin D Therapy : Modulates immune function and has been beneficial for some patients.

Chlorine Dioxide and DMSO: Both are novel, but some patients report improvements with these alternative approaches.

The Systemic Failure in Addressing "Vaccine" Injury

One of the most alarming aspects of this crisis is the widespread denial of "vaccine" injury by medical institutions and governments. In many countries, doctors are discouraged—or even penalized—for acknowledging or treating these conditions. Patients seeking care often find themselves dismissed, gaslit, or told their symptoms are psychological rather than physiological.

This systemic failure has led to the emergence of independent practitioners like Dr. Kory, who are working outside traditional medical systems to provide treatment. However, access to specialists remains limited, leaving many sufferers without adequate care.

The Importance of Advocacy and Future Research

Dr. Kory calls for urgent action to recognize and address the growing population of "vaccine"-injured patients. Key areas for improvement include:

Expanded research into effective treatment protocols

Greater recognition of "vaccine" injury within mainstream medicine

Increased access to emerging therapies

Systemic changes in healthcare to accommodate complex, chronic conditions

Until these steps are taken, millions of patients will continue to suffer, often in silence, with little hope for recovery.

A Call to Action

The crisis of long COVID and "vaccine" injury is not just a medical issue but a humanitarian one. Patients who were once healthy members of society are now housebound, disabled, and often abandoned by the very systems designed to help them. The work of Dr. Pierre Kory and other independent physicians is vital in bringing awareness and hope to those afflicted.

However, the burden cannot rest solely on a handful of practitioners. It is imperative that the medical community, policymakers, and the public acknowledge the reality of these conditions and push for systemic change. Only then can we begin to provide the care and solutions needed to address this unprecedented health crisis.

This presentation is from the World Council for Health Florida Detox and Wellness Fair, held on January 11, 2025. This transformative event was proudly hosted by the Villa Health Center, under the leadership of Dr. Marivic Villa, a passionate advocate for health freedom and natural healing.

To learn more about Villa Health Center and their commitment to empowering health and wellness, visit villahealthcenter.com and follow them on Facebook: Villa Health Center.

