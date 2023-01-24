Thanks to Rena Malkah. It was a pleasure to speak with Freedom Lovers Canada hosted by Rena Malkah last week. I was thrilled when the one and only Dr Judy Mikovits (Plandemic) joined the audience, and we interacted. Some other special covid-truth heroes including Dr Patrick Phillips, and Dr Chris Shoemaker joined us. Here is the recording of that presentation which provides a concise understanding (or review with added details for many of you) of the science of the synergistic bioweapons: SARS CoV2 and the misrepresented genetic covid injections.

Also, here is you invitation and link to join Rena Malkah and Freedom Lovers Canada tonight at 8:30 PM EST when Dr Mikovits herself will be the key note speaker. This is the chance to ask questions directly to this highly decorated veteran of the war against Fauci and the criminal covid enterprise.

