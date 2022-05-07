Source

Here is the first of five short videos to explain how the forced covid injections damage their victims’ immune systems, rendering them more vulnerable to: coronaviruses and other infections, as well as cancer. In this first video we introduce some basics of the immune system that are fundamental to understanding this subject. Knowledge is power. Thanks for studying the science and sharing the knowledge.

Please visit Strong & Free Canada for more great content and authentic cutting edge journalism: https://strongandfreecanada.org/

Strong & Free Broadcast Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/StrongAndFreeBroadcast