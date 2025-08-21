Hi folks, Lluvias here — son of Dr. Trozzi and one of the team members working behind the scenes. Whether you’re reading this on Substack or in your inbox, thank you for being here.

My father just turned 60. He doesn’t know this piece was added to the upload schedule, since he’s hard at work traveling from town to town across Canada on his missionary tour. Today, I’d like to celebrate him and reflect on his journey: from a humble, hardworking countryside physician to a full-time human rights advocate and researcher at the front line of spike protein detoxification and addressing the wave of new pathologies we’ve all faced in recent years.

It began in early 2020, when Dr. Trozzi became the first doctor in Ontario to blow the whistle on the COVID operation. Our family was deeply concerned when he reached out to Rebel News for an interview. We had heard of doctors losing their lives for speaking out too soon, and we pleaded with him to remain anonymous. Although he was prepared to go public right away, he ultimately agreed, as a committed father and grandfather, to do the first interview anonymously.

Dr Trozzi’s first appearance in early 2020.

Even then, he was bringing forward truths that very few (especially doctors) were willing to address. It wasn’t long before he would stand up publicly in an even bigger way. But from the very beginning, he acted with courage, integrity, and a commitment to doing what was right, in the ways he was able at the time.

He soon returned to Rebel News, this time revealing his identity and exposing the fraudulent PCR tests, the harsh realities of the COVID “vaccines,” and the existence of effective, affordable treatments that had been available since the very beginning of the crisis. At the time, I believed this interview series would be the climax of the story, that life might return to normal after the publications, and I prayed the consequences wouldn’t be too severe.

Dr Trozzi appears on Rebel news in March 2021

While I was filled with fear, worried about how this would affect our family (and my father in particular) this honorable doctor, whom I am blessed to call my dad, was already focused on the armies gathering in the distance. As the saying goes, if they take your neighbor away and you do not stand for them, then no one will be left to stand for you. He understood that whether you are on the top deck of the Titanic or down in the cargo hold, you still go down with the ship.

Society, culture, and life itself were under attack. While many turned away from the grim reality that dark forces had declared war on us all, my father was already armoring himself and stepping onto the battlefield, prepared to fight (even if alone) for his Hippocratic Oath, his family, his community, his patients, and his country. He felt a duty to take things to the next level, and needed a tech-savvy ally he could trust. In case you were wondering, that’s how I ended up roped into this all this!

There’s much I cannot disclose, but I trust that one day the full story will be told. The journey of Dr. Trozzi, from a homeless high schooler to a provincial bodybuilding champion, to a physician and true healer working within a corrupt system, to a genuine ecologist and advocate for nature, to a defender of peace, hope, health, and justice, is unlike any story I’ve ever known.

Over the past four years, I’ve witnessed miracles unfold in people’s lives, and I’ve watched this humble country doctor carry out God’s work across continents. From parliaments to family-run diners, from Vienna to Japan, he has spoken truth to power and inspired people from every walk of life to stand tall together, facing the unknown with courage and a vision for a better way forward.

Please join me today in a belated celebration of his life and all that he has dedicated himself to so far. The world is undoubtedly a brighter and safer place because of him. I also invite you to enjoy this heartfelt speech by our dear friend and ally, Ted Kuntz, delivered on August 4th.

