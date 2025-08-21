Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth's avatar
Beth
1h

A very happy 'belated' birthday to one of this country's heroes! May you, Dr. Trozzi, and your family be blessed with the genuine kindness and support from others, as you have shown to us and the world. Also, you've been an exemplary role model, having raised a son (and other children?) who possesses the same integrity, professionalism, and courage as yourself. I hope you had a wonderful birthday, with many more to come! Kindest regards.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Larry Martin's avatar
Larry Martin
1h

Happy Birthday Dr Trozzi. You’re such a blessing from God to all of us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mark Trozzi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture