Recently, I have been traveling to events and meeting some of you in person. During this time, I have heard many testimonies of coerced COVID injections, injuries, deaths, and concerns of deteriorating health and cancers among injection victims.

We have also spoken of children and grandchildren—our love, fears, and aspirations for them.

Along the way, I’ve been sharing advice and recognizing the need to highlight several items in our library. I hope this brief note will serve you, your family, and your friends and that it supports your health. Here are a few selected items from our nearly 2,000 publications over the past four years.

To counter the toxic effects of COVID-19 injections, here is the very brief core material and checklist: (Click Here); and here is more detailed information: (Click Here) Here is material that will serve and protect children and adults. It’s honest, concise information about vaccines and genetic injections in the form of a 6-minute video. Please share this liberally with parents, teachers, and families: (Click Here) Here is concise information on optimizing immune system health for everyone. These are the real foundations of health, beyond pharmaceuticals and injections: (Click Here) Lastly, here are two great posts on the importance of vitamin D, a biochemical wonder for our health: Vitamin D Deficiencies, Benefits and Solutions and Vitamin D3: The Great Biology Reset.

I hope you have a wonderful day. Thank you for staying healthy, strong, and active in the truth and freedom movement. It would be a pleasure to see you this Saturday, November 2nd in Chatham, Ontario, or next Thursday, November 7th in Kitchener, Ontario.

Book Here

Book Here