In this interview, Dr. Roger Hodkinson provides an in-depth look into some of the harsh realities we’ve faced as medical professionals navigating through the COVID era. Dr. Hodkinson, a pathologist and renowned figure in Canadian medicine, has been outspoken in his critiques of pandemic responses that lacked scientific rigor and ignored patient rights. It was both sobering and inspiring to hear his experiences and his unwavering commitment to medical ethics and truth.

A Voice for Reason in a Chaotic World

I remember the first time I heard Dr. Hodkinson speak out. His voice carried a clarity and conviction that was desperately needed. One of his most memorable statements, made during a meeting with the Edmonton City Council, was that politicians were "playing medicine," which he rightly pointed out is "a very dangerous thing." This bold declaration, particularly during a time when so many were silent or complicit, cemented his place among the few who were willing to put their reputations on the line for truth.

Exposing the Truth: "Vaccines," PCR Tests, and Medical Malpractice

In our interview, Dr. Hodkinson and I examined the widespread use of PCR tests to “diagnose” COVID-19, which led to an overwhelming number of false positives. Dr. Hodkinson explained how the high cycle thresholds used in these tests created "cases" that fueled public fear and unjustified mandates. Both of us agreed that these tests should never have been used to diagnose COVID in asymptomatic individuals or to justify prolonged lockdowns and restrictions. The misuse of PCR testing, compounded by mandates around COVID "vaccines," has led to unnecessary suffering.

Our conversation also touched on the "vaccines" themselves. Dr. Hodkinson was forthright about the lack of safety and efficacy studies for these products, an issue which defies standard medical protocols. He underscored that the experimental injections were forced upon the public without adequate testing. For patients who were coerced into receiving these "vaccines," many are now experiencing adverse effects ranging from myocarditis to turbo cancers.

The Medical Profession: A Crisis of Trust

One of the most tragic aspects of the COVID era is the profound erosion of trust in the medical profession. Pre-COVID, the public viewed doctors as reliable figures of authority. However, as Dr. Hodkinson pointed out, the public now sees the medical field as tainted by institutional corruption. This distrust stems largely from the profession’s failure to stand up to governmental overreach and mandates that contravened basic principles of patient care and informed consent. Today, many of the doctors who complied with mandates are viewed sceptically, while those who resisted, like Dr. Hodkinson, have earned trust for their commitment to true medical ethics.

Moving Forward: Lessons from COVID and Reclaiming Medical Ethics

Dr. Hodkinson and I agreed that if there is one positive outcome from this chaotic period, it’s the exposure of systemic corruption within our healthcare institutions. The WHO, government bodies, and regulatory organisations have shown their willingness to forsake individual rights for political agendas. However, awareness is growing, and more people are recognising the need to reform these institutions to ensure they prioritise patients’ health and rights above politics.

As for the future, we must rebuild trust in healthcare. This process will require a complete overhaul of our current systems, reinforcing the tenets of informed consent, transparency, and the autonomy of individual practitioners. Both Dr. Hodkinson and I are committed to being part of this transformation, and we encourage others—patients, healthcare providers, and advocates—to demand accountability and insist on higher standards for medical ethics.

This conversation with Dr. Hodkinson strengthened my resolve and reminded me of the importance of speaking out. Together, we will continue to push for change, aiming to restore integrity to the medical profession and, above all, to prioritise the well-being of the people we serve.

Related Material