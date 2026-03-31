This interview with nurses Lynda McLeod and Melissa Dore is about how they upheld ethics during the COVID “pandemic,” even in the face of adversity. Each of their stories reveal how institutional medicine abandoned its foundational commitments to informed consent, patient advocacy, and human dignity. McLeod explores the role of art in healing collective trauma and restoring humanity, while Dore provides a detailed, chronological account of her professional persecution after helping patients exercise informed refusal. Together, they expose systemic failures while affirming a path forward grounded in courage, truth, and ethical leadership.

Thank you to both Melissa Dore and Lynda McLeod for joining me for this inspiring conversation and for their powerful stands against the globalist agenda. You can follow and support them at the links below:

Melissa Dore:

﻿Lynda McLeod:

The Collapse of Ethical Medicine

What was once a profession led by physicians and nurses grounded in ethics, science, and patient care has increasingly become dominated by administrative control, data compliance, and institutional mandates. Hospitals that once prioritized clinical judgment and patient wellbeing have shifted toward bureaucratic systems that bind practitioners to protocols, often at the expense of those they are meant to serve. Many nurses and doctors, rather than caring for patients, now find themselves constrained by systems that demand compliance over compassion.

This shift reached a breaking point during the COVID “pandemic,” when longstanding ethical principles were openly violated. A small number of practitioners refused to participate in what they recognized as a departure from true science and ethics. Many of them were removed from institutions, but in doing so, they began forming new networks grounded in integrity, informed consent, and genuine care.

Lynda McLeod: Art, Humanity, and Ethics

Lynda McLeod worked in intensive care units where she was immersed in the intensity and responsibility of frontline medicine. Over time, the psychological burden of that work became clear, and in the absence of meaningful support systems, she began turning to creative expression as a way to process what she was experiencing. Through pottery, painting, and storytelling, this evolved from a personal coping mechanism into a deeper understanding. She came to see that creativity was not merely therapeutic, but a social determinant of health, a view supported by emerging research.

Her work extended into long-term care, where art became a bridge between patients and their own memories. Simple prompts, such as asking a patient what colour stood out, would unlock deeply personal stories. These were not superficial interactions. They restored identity, dignity, and connection in environments where those qualities are often stripped away.

Central to McLeod’s philosophy was relational practice, the ability to truly see and connect with another human being. This included noticing nonverbal cues, emotional states, and subtle expressions of distress or meaning. Without this, nursing becomes mechanical and indifferent. Art helped her train her perception and cultivated presence, qualities increasingly lost in a system driven by efficiency and standardization.

Awakening During the COVID “Pandemic”

McLeod’s ethical awakening during COVID emerged from a deeper recognition of dehumanization. In her own life she had already seen the danger of labelling and discrimination, particularly her experience with her disabled brother who was called slurs by others. She saw how language and categorization justify not only exclusion, but violence against him. During the COVID “pandemic,” similar patterns reappeared. People were labeled, divided, and excluded from society for their opinions or “vaccine” status. Medical autonomy was overridden, and questioning was discouraged or punished.

Applying her clinical training, she began examining the data independently. All-cause mortality trends, recovery rates, and shifting medical protocols raised serious concerns. At the same time, core ethical principles were being abandoned. Informed consent was no longer meaningful, bodily autonomy was overridden, and confidential medical information was being openly requested and disclosed in public settings.

Unable to reach others through the mere presentation of data, she turned to art as a form of communication. Her paintings became expressions of what could not be said openly, and she hoped to invite reflection rather than confrontation.

The Rehumanization Heart Movement

This work evolved into what became known as The Rehumanization Heart Movement. Through portraiture, writing, and shared storytelling, individuals who had been impacted by mandates, exclusion, and loss were given a voice. Participants shared experiences of losing jobs, being separated from family, facing social rejection, and navigating profound personal loss.

Each story was transformed into visual and written form, allowing others to witness and relate to these experiences. The process was not about assigning blame, but restoring dignity. By removing labels and focusing on shared humanity, the movement created space for empathy and reflection.

The exhibit itself became a powerful emotional experience. Many who attended found themselves moved to tears as they recognized their own experiences reflected back at them. It demonstrated that beneath division and rhetoric, there was a shared human cost.

Despite its peaceful intent, the exhibit faced backlash and the group decided to take it down in order to avoid more division, highlighting the continued resistance to open dialogue.

Melissa Dore: Ethical Action in Practice

Melissa Dore’s path unfolded within the clinical and regulatory system. As a nurse practitioner, she was directly confronted with the implications of “vaccine” mandates introduced in 2021. One of her old patients approached her after being dismissed by another physician for requesting an exemption, and this prompted her to investigate options for giving people real informed consent.

She discovered Directive 6, which outlined three compliance options: “vaccination,” medical exemptions (which were absurdly difficult to obtain), or participation in an educational session or course, followed by informed refusal. While most institutions rejected this third option, she recognized that it was the one most consistent with informed consent law.

Ensuring first that she was justified by her qualifications, she developed an educational program based on the available data from manufacturers. Patients were given the opportunity to understand the risks, benefits, and limitations, ask questions, and make their own decisions. She provided verification that they had taken the course, so that if they chose to decline the COVID “vaccine,” it would confirm the decision was made through informed consent.

Institutional Retaliation

Dore said she was prepared for the possibility that her actions would trigger an investigation by the College of Nurses of Ontario, but she thought she could appeal to the violation of informed consent to turn the situation around. Instead, she was subjected to escalating restrictions that effectively made her unemployable, cutting off her ability to earn a living.

Efforts to obtain legal representation were met with repeated and specific barriers. Despite paying into the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO), which was meant to provide legal support in exactly these circumstances, Dore was verbally denied assistance because her case was related to COVID. No written justification was provided at the time. When she later challenged this, the denial was formalized in writing. Although she was told she could appeal this lack of defense, she was never provided with the required documentation to do so. She approached numerous lawyers independently, but none were willing to take on the case. One lawyer briefly worked with her, only to withdraw when she refused to admit to professional misconduct as a condition of defense. In the end, she was forced to represent herself through a complex and high-stakes legal process.

The disciplinary process itself was heavily imbalanced. The College had multiple legal representatives, while Dore stood alone. She presented extensive evidence demonstrating that her actions were consistent with both ethical and legal standards, yet this evidence was not meaningfully considered. She was found guilty of professional misconduct, and her license was revoked.

Appeal and the Possibility of Accountability

Following the revocation of her license, Dore filed an appeal, bringing her case before a higher court. Unlike the initial proceedings, this stage offered the possibility of a more independent review of both the process and the evidence.

At the appeal hearing, she presented the full body of evidence she had developed over several years, outlining the ethical, legal, and clinical basis for her actions. After her submissions, the court adjourned without calling on the College to respond, suggesting that her arguments may have already addressed the central issues. A final decision is pending, leaving open the question of whether this stage will mark a meaningful departure from previous illegitimacy in the courts.

Ethical Leadership and the Path Forward

These stories are not just a critique of institutional failure, they are examples of individual responsibility in practice. Ethical medicine will not be restored through policy alone, but through individuals who refuse to participate in practices that violate informed consent, bodily autonomy, and truth.

Both McLeod and Dore are examples of ethical resistance in the face of tyranny. The current system has drifted from its core principles, but something new is already taking shape. Practitioners who refused to compromise are beginning to form alternative structures grounded in informed consent, patient-centered care, and human connection. These networks are still small, but they are built on principles that cannot be easily corrupted.

Practitioners must now decide whether to remain within compromised systems or begin building alternatives grounded in ethics. And patients must become more discerning in who they trust. Together we can build a better future with compassionate care and freedom.

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