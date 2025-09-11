In this courageous interview, an unnamed nurse recounts her experience during the Delta wave in 2021, when she was redeployed to an ICU. Her account raises concerns about protocols, patient care, staffing shortages, and financial incentives interfering in hospital practices. By sharing what she witnessed, despite professional and personal risks, she offers a sobering glimpse into how hospital systems responded during the COVID crisis.

Thank you to the Children's Health Defense for hosting this interview and helping to bring the truth to light.

ICUs During the Delta Surge

The nurse described being assigned to a 12-bed ICU after elective surgeries were suspended. Almost every patient admitted with COVID symptoms was placed on a ventilator following a predictable sequence: discharge from the emergency room, return without treatment, administration of remdesivir, steady deterioration, and eventual intubation.

Patients often progressed from high-flow oxygen to masks, then to sedation with precedex, which caused confusion and what nurses called “COVID delirium.” Many patients became agitated, pulled off their masks, removed IV lines, and went without food or water. According to her, one to two patients died daily, with dialysis machines constantly in use as many developed kidney failure.

Lack of Dialogue and Growing Fear

Clinical discussion among staff was almost non-existent, replaced by rigid adherence to national protocols. Doctors, often younger and from rigid education programs, seemed unwilling to question the guidelines. According to the nurse, many expressed hostility toward the “unvaccinated,” even showing videos portraying them as the root of the problem.

She emphasized that this emotional climate stifled critical thinking and deepened the fear that spread throughout the unit. In her view, the true contagion was fear, reinforced by a culture where questioning protocols was discouraged and even personal relationships between medical staff became less important.

Medical Records and Reporting Practices

The testimony raised questions about how “vaccination” status was recorded. She said that charts regularly listed “COVID pneumonia in an unvaccinated host,” but never once did she see “vaccinated host.” She added that, according to nurses who worked inside the Epic electronic medical record system, there was no drop-down option for “vaccinated” patients, only “unvaccinated” or “unknown.” Staff were rarely in a position to ask families directly about injection status, given the sensitivity of the subject during critical moments.

Staffing Shortages and Patient Neglect

Another major issue was unsafe nurse-to-patient ratios. Instead of the standard two-to-one ratio, many ICUs operated at three-to-one. This, she testified, contributed to neglect: patients left without bowel movements for days, others developing ruptures, bedsores, or severe deterioration. Families arriving late in the process sometimes found loved ones in shocking condition — unwashed, unfed, or in restraints. She recalled one instance of her advice being ignored by a doctor who instead insisted on placing a patient in a prone position, despite adequate oxygen saturation. This led to cardiac arrest and death within an hour.

Incentives and Systemic Pressures

The nurse also pointed to monetary incentives, noting that hospitals were paid more for COVID diagnoses, the use of remdesivir, and deaths attributed to the virus. She highlighted that utilization review rules were suspended during the public health emergency, allowing hospitals to bill for patients occupying beds without receiving treatment. While she did not have a full picture, being outside of the financial sector, it was clear to her that monetary incentives were shaping care.

Ethical Concerns and Personal Consequences

In her assessment, once it became evident that protocols were failing, the decision to continue them without modification constituted malpractice. She noted that families often believed their loved ones had been lost to the protocols themselves and stated that she understood such conclusions, even if she was not in a position to legally confirm them.

Closing Words

The nurse closed by affirming that while speaking out carries risks, the courage to tell the truth is essential. Her testimony highlights the need for accountability, transparency, and the willingness to speak out against corrupt agendas.

