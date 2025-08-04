Michael Oesch used to be a passionate outdoorsman, having hiked all the way across Canada. His journey symbolized freedom and connection. However, that life changed catastrophically after his fourth COVID “vaccine.” In less than 36 hours, neurological symptoms emerged. What began as a lack of mobility in his leg progressed into almost full paralysis, including limited use of his hands and compromised breathing.

Despite clear temporal association and progressive deterioration, no doctor would document his injury as “vaccine”-related. Michael was labeled “idiopathic,” meaning an unknown cause. But in this case, the doctors did know. They were simply forbidden to say it.

Please donate to Michael to help him obtain the support he needs:

Email address to get in contact with Michael: Beachdigitalmedia@gmail.com

Michael is the subject of a recent documentary: Why Can’t We Talk About This? The Movie is about his Covid “Vaccine” induced paralysis and suffering, which has been largely ignored. Thank you to Dean Rainey for directing this important film:

Censorship in the Medical System

Canadian physicians, under pressure from regulatory colleges, are not allowed to record diagnoses that contradict public health messaging. Michael says his own naturopath was warned not to submit his injury as “vaccine”-related. Other doctors quietly admitted the link but refused to make their diagnostic official.

This censorship leaves victims, like Michael, without access to the Vaccine Injury Support Program. This means without affordable treatment options, and often without hope. Michael was denied plasma apheresis, hyperbaric therapy, and even testing for spike protein—likely the source of his condition. Instead, he was placed in long-term care and left to face likely fatal consequences.

The Mechanism of Injury

Michael’s injury was predictable. We have been explaining that The COVID “vaccines” are not traditional vaccines since the beginning. Pegylated lipid nanoparticles deliver mRNA across the blood-brain barrier, instructing cells to produce spike protein. When spinal neurons do so, the immune system mistakes them as foreign and attacks. The result is neurodegeneration, paralysis, and ultimately, organ failure.

This matches the exact progression of Michael’s symptoms. Yet Canada does not allow the relevant tests, does not approve the relevant treatments, and ensures that doctors remain silent.

Enduring Despite Systematic Failure

Michael’s family has suffered massive financial and emotional strain. He cannot afford an electric wheelchair, yet he remains determined and resilient. Despite the limits imposed by his care home and the system that failed him, he holds on to purpose and hope.

At night, he sometimes dreams of walking—feeling his legs move, the ground beneath his feet. These dreams vanish each morning, replaced by the weight of immobility. But he draws strength from his memories of walking. These moments have been helping him to endure.

A Call for Courage

Michael urges others injured by the COVID “vaccine” not to give up. Despite his own immense suffering, he remains a voice of strength—encouraging others to keep fighting for truth, healing, and dignity. His message is not one of despair, but of perseverance. He challenges doctors to break their silence, to reject institutional coercion, and to reclaim their ethical duty. In doing so, he has become a symbol of resistance and integrity in a system that punishes honesty.

Though he has been failed by Canada, there is still hope for real treatment—perhaps in the U.S., where a few medical leaders are beginning to push back against the suppression of scientific truth. Michael’s courage lies not just in enduring what has happened to him, but in choosing to speak out for those who cannot. He is fighting not only for his own survival, but for a future where others might be spared the same fate.

Let’s show Michael some appreciation by watching his video, where he shared his passion and highlighted moments from his travels.

Language Policing in the Hospital

During my visit with Michael at St. Joseph’s Villa, I noticed a Pride Month display instructing patients and visitors on “correct language.” It was a jarring reminder that institutional messaging is being prioritized over urgent medical truths.

Related Material

Dr David Speicher’s article about Michael Oesch (Read Here)

Click here to jump directly to the section on Transverse Myelitis

Detox overview on X (Watch Here)