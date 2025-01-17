In this compelling first segment of a three-part interview, we delve into the extraordinary life of Kayla Pollock—a young woman from Ontario, Canada, whose resilience and courage have defined her path. From overcoming a turbulent early childhood to building a thriving career and life as a mother, Kayla's story took a dramatic and devastating turn following the administration of the COVID-19 genetic injections.

Kayla shares her raw and unfiltered experience of waking up quadriplegic just days after her Moderna booster shot, marking the beginning of a harrowing journey through medical negligence, systemic failures, and profound personal loss. Her strength and determination shine as she recounts her struggles with paralysis, government neglect, and the ongoing battle for justice in a $45 million lawsuit against Moderna.

This interview is more than a story of adversity; it is a rallying cry for awareness, accountability, and support for those affected by the so-called “safe and effective vaccines”. As Kayla candidly shares the details of her injury and the aftermath, her voice resonates as an advocate for countless others navigating similar challenges. Prepare to be inspired and deeply moved by Kayla’s courage and unwavering commitment to truth and justice.

About Kayla Pollock

Kayla Pollock is an inspiring young woman from Ontario, Canada. She overcame a challenging early childhood and type 1 diabetes to build a vibrant life as an athlete, mother, and professional with a thriving career and a happy home. However, her story took a tragic turn following the coercive policies surrounding the COVID-19 “vaccines”.

In 2021, under the leadership of Dr. Nancy Whitmore, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) link to CPSO Leadership, Canadian physicians were subjected to unprecedented measures. These included being silenced, coerced into compliance, and directed to administer experimental COVID-19 genetic injections. The CPSO’s April 30, 2021 statement to physicians forbade doctors from questioning the safety of these injections.

April 30, 2021 CPSO Statement to Physicians

Ethical doctors who warned the public—Dr. Phillips, Dr. Killian, Dr. O'Connor, Dr. Shoemaker, myself (Dr. Trozzi), and others—faced severe persecution. Our careers were targeted for protecting patients and upholding medical ethics. Meanwhile, the public, including Kayla, was subjected to relentless fearmongering and coerced participation in what were misrepresented as "safe and effective vaccines”.

Kayla’s Tragic Journey

In 2021, Kayla received two doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 “vaccine”. On January 11, 2022, she received a Moderna booster. Four days later, she awoke paralyzed and helpless. Rushed to the emergency room, she was dismissed by the attending physician, who suggested the issue was psychological. She remained untreated for hours, with no investigations or interventions that could have mitigated the extent of her quadriplegia.

Later that day, an MRI revealed severe damage to Kayla’s upper spinal cord. A neurologist confirmed the likely cause: the COVID-19 “vaccine”. He noted seeing similar cases frequently.

Since then, Kayla’s life has been upended. She is now severely handicapped, having lost her home, career, athletic pursuits, and even custody of her son. The Ontario government lost her initial application for “vaccine” injury compensation and continues to delay her second attempt. Instead of offering meaningful support, they have twice suggested Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD)—a chilling indictment of their neglect.

Advocacy and Support

Despite her challenges, Kayla remains a courageous advocate, standing against big pharma and suing Moderna in a true David-versus-Goliath battle. Two grassroots organisations, Veterans for Freedom link to Veterans for Freedom and The Canadian Independent link to Canadian Independent, have stepped forward to assist her. My team and I are honoured to join their efforts.

Kayla struggles daily with basic tasks we take for granted, yet her strength and determination inspire us all. Please join us in supporting her:

Visit her website: www.opkayla.ca

Donate to help her: www.opkayla.ca/donate

