Part 3 of this interview examines Hungary’s compulsory childhood vaccination regime through the testimony of Dr. Éva Papp and Dr. Angelika Mihalik. Drawing on clinical records, legal experience, and population-wide trends, these doctors describe near-total compliance, the erosion of parental rights, and troubling patterns of chronic illness among children. Their warnings extend beyond immediate health concerns to long-term fertility risks, ethical collapse, and the possibility that Hungary is being used as a testing ground for future pharmaceutical mandates.

Dr. Éva Papp is an accomplished Hungarian scientist, researcher and public health advocate . In response to the irregularities and harms of the Covid era, Dr Papp has dedicated herself to a mission for truth and medical freedom in Hungary.

Dr. Angelika Mihalik is a Hungarian lawyer specializing in medical and constitutional law, representing families seeking vaccine exemptions and challenging compulsory vaccination practices.

Children Reclassified by the State

Dr. Mihalik explained that Hungarian policy now treats children not as individuals within families, but as items for centralized management. She noted that this shift is visible not only in enforcement practices but also in political language itself. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has publicly referred to children as “public assets,” a characterization which reveals how the state views its relationship with the population.

Centralized Control of Childhood Institutions

Dr. Mihalik described how Hungary’s Ministry of Interior now exercises authority over health care, education, and policing through a single centralized structure. The ministry is led by Sándor Pintér, a former national police chief with no background in medicine or education. Although secretaries of state formally exist within health and education, Dr. Mihalik explained that these offices operate without independent decision-making power and are required to implement directives issued through the Interior Ministry. This consolidation eliminates institutional safeguards and concentrates control over children within a security-driven framework.

Separation of Children From Families

Dr. Mihalik explained that state control extends deeply into daily life. Children are required to attend state institutions from an early age and remain there for most of the day. Parents are denied meaningful access to these environments and have limited ability to discover what their children are being taught and how they are being treated. Contact between children and their families during institutional hours is restricted. Dr. Mihalik described this structure as one that effectively transfers functional custody to the state while leaving parents with responsibility on paper, but no actual authority.

Clinical Practice Replaced by Coercive Policy

Dr. Papp explained that compulsory injection policy has fundamentally altered the doctor–patient relationship. She described how clinical encounters are no longer centered on individual assessment but framed by predetermined administrative expectations. Medical consultations are conducted as a matter of protocol, rather than allowed to be spaces for dialogue, or individualized care. Dr. Papp noted that this environment discourages open discussion between physicians and families, as treatment decisions are shaped in advance by policy rather than emerging from clinical reasoning.

A Model With Wider Implications

Both doctors warned that Hungary demonstrates how rapidly medicine and education can be transformed into instruments of governance once parental authority and professional independence are weakened. With compliance already near total, the system now operates with minimal resistance. Their warning extends beyond Hungary. When consent is replaced by enforcement and administration replaces medical judgment, restoring ethical medicine and family autonomy becomes extraordinarily difficult. Hungary’s experience should be understood not as an anomaly, but as a warning to other nations to act against authoritarian medical regimes before it is too late.

