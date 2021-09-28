The Justice Center for Constitutional Freedom in Canada, is standing up for the constitution and our human rights, against “vaccine” passports.

Sadly, many governments including the Canadian federal government and the Ontario provincial government under Premier Ford regard the Constitution and Charter of Rights and Freedoms, not as sacred documents to study and revere while serving the public; but rather as substitutes for toilet paper as they serve their corporate overloads, trample human rights, and vandalize our lives and society.

However, we do not support or accept their corrupt agendas, misinformation campaigns, and violations of everything sacred. Thank God for the noble work of the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms. www.jccf.ca

The JCCF is a Canadian legal organization and federally registered charity that defends citizens’ fundamental freedoms under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, through pro bono legal representation, and educating Canadians about our human rights.

The JCCF is an organization very worth supporting, and is one of the great hopes for Canadians who want an end the dystopian nightmare being unleashed in the name of covid, a viral illness that was no more severe than a seasonal flu.

SARS CoV2, an extensively patented virus and its related products, have been used to create a super-high profit industry and authoritarian takeover of much of world. Now the Criminal Covid Enterprise’s minions in government are forcing a dangerous injection which is not a vaccine, is not safe, and is not effective at preventing the spread of this infamous, patented, low mortality, high profit virus.

Vaccine passports represent the final descent by governments from any decency, into unbridled evil. These so-called injections cause far more death than covid ever did, and sadly there is lots more to come.

Therefore, the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms has issued this letter to Ontario’s Premier Ford, Health Minister Elliott, and Dr. Moore demanding they respect the law and human rights, and rescind their new “Vaccine Passport Laws”

Here is the letter: a document based on truth and the real laws of our country. We should all be grateful and supportive of the JCCF. Please consider donating to their work as the defend us against the tyrants.

JCCF's Letter