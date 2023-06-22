The narrative, claiming that our CO2 production is destabilizing the earth’s climate, is being promoted intensely, by people who produce far more CO2 than the rest of us. Based on this narrative, we are being manipulated to surrender our rights, freedoms, and property. It’s UN Agenda 2030 etc.

There are real environmental issues, but how can we distinguish between the truth and lies, the solutions and the scams?

Martin Gebauer is a wildlife biologist with 35yrs consulting experience in forestry, biodiversity, and conservation. He earned his Masters Degree in Science from Oxford and UBC. I know him personally. I have spent time in the forest with him that has been very enlightening for me as an amateur nature lover and conservationist. I have literally experienced Martin identifying rare birds in my background when he and I spoke on the telephone. He is a truly genuine nature lover and ecosytem health expert.

Following the recent arsons and forest fires across Canada; a midst the drums of “military style campaign” to combat climate change”, I am very happy to share with you this 15 minute video in which my friend Martin Gebauer provides clarity on climate change, carbon dioxide, forest fires, and real environmental problems and solutions that we should attend to.

